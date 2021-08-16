Newton prepares for Sept. 14 primary election in mayor’s race

Newton residents have through Aug. 25 to register to vote in the city’s Sept. 14 primary election in the three-way race for mayor.
Mayor Ruthanne Fuller will appear on the September ballot alongside fellow candidates Amy Mah Sangiolo and Albert Cecchinelli. Sangiolo and Cecchinelli are challenging Fuller, who is seeking reelection to a second four-year term.
Newton residents can register to vote through the Massachusetts Secretary of State website, sec.state.ma.us/ovr/.
Registered voters who wish to cast a ballot by mail can fill out an application available at MailMyBallotMA.com, according to a statement from Fuller. The application can be mailed or hand-delivered to the city clerk’s office at 1000 Commonwealth Ave.
Applications for mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, the statement said. Completed mail-in ballots must be received by by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.
The City Clerk’s office also is in the process of finalizing the hours and dates for in-person early voting, the statement said.
Tentative plans are for polls to be open at City Hall from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Labor Day on Sept. 6, when City Hall is closed, the statement said.
On Sept. 14, polls will be open across the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The top two finishers in the Sept. 14 primary election will appear on the Nov. 2 municipal election ballot.
On the November ballot, each Newton voter will choose members of the City Council and School Committee, as well as make a final pick in the mayor’s race.
