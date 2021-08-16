Newton prepares for Sept. 14 primary election in mayor’s race

Newton residents can register to vote through the Massachusetts Secretary of State website, sec.state.ma.us/ovr/ .

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller will appear on the September ballot alongside fellow candidates Amy Mah Sangiolo and Albert Cecchinelli. Sangiolo and Cecchinelli are challenging Fuller, who is seeking reelection to a second four-year term.

Newton residents have through Aug. 25 to register to vote in the city’s Sept. 14 primary election in the three-way race for mayor.

Registered voters who wish to cast a ballot by mail can fill out an application available at MailMyBallotMA.com, according to a statement from Fuller. The application can be mailed or hand-delivered to the city clerk’s office at 1000 Commonwealth Ave.

Applications for mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, the statement said. Completed mail-in ballots must be received by by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The City Clerk’s office also is in the process of finalizing the hours and dates for in-person early voting, the statement said.

Tentative plans are for polls to be open at City Hall from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Labor Day on Sept. 6, when City Hall is closed, the statement said.

On Sept. 14, polls will be open across the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The top two finishers in the Sept. 14 primary election will appear on the Nov. 2 municipal election ballot.

On the November ballot, each Newton voter will choose members of the City Council and School Committee, as well as make a final pick in the mayor’s race.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.