Providence man charged with fraud after running a fake catering company, buying and reselling $831k in lobster, shrimp, steak

Diogenes, also known as “Paul Dejullio,” applied for credit with three food distribution companies in the name of “Lepage Catering,” using bank account information obtained fraudulently from some of Rhode Island’s finest restaurants – including Capriccio’s, Mare, and Riviera, the FBI said.

Paul Diogenes, 49, was arraigned in US District Court in Providence, accused of creating a fictitious catering company that fraudulently obtained more than $831,000 in food from three food distributors. According to an FBI affidavit, the orders included lobster, sea bass, shrimp, scallops, filet mignon, ribeye steak – even wild boar.

PROVIDENCE — In the annals of Rhode Island criminal activity, the allegations leveled against a Providence man on Monday are particularly rich, and not just because they involve hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of lobster, shrimp, and ribeye.

Diogenes then resold the food to other companies — including some of the same restaurants whose bank accounts he was using to buy the food, the FBI said.

Authorities eventually caught onto the illegal scheme. They cornered him in a parking lot near his workplace, Digger’s Catch, on North Broadway in East Providence.

But, in a second course of alleged illegal activity, Diogenes rammed his gray Mercedes into an FBI vehicle and drove right at two FBI agents, who had to jump out of the way, according to court documents.

He proceeded to drive the Mercedes into a customer’s van and another FBI car, escaping with about $100,000 and remaining on the run for nine days, authorities said. He was captured at a hotel in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

On Monday, Diogenes appeared before US Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan. He is charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and assault on a federal officer, all felonies.

According to court records, Diogenes has “an extensive criminal history” that includes charges such as theft by deception, forgery, identity theft, and counterfeit checks. He has two warrants for his arrest in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Assistant US Attorney Lee H. Vilker said prosecutors were going to argue that he remain behind bars while the case is pending that based on his criminal record alone. But given that Diogenes allegedly assaulted a federal officer, rammed into FBI vehicles, moved from one hotel to another for more than a week to avoid authorities, “there is absolutely no question he poses an extreme risk of flight and should be held,” Vilker said.

Frank D. Camera, a defense attorney representing Diogenes, said he was out of state Monday and needed time to prepare to argue the matter, so Sullivan set a detention hearing for Friday. Camera said Diogenes plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing.

At one point in the Zoom hearing on Monday, Diogenes asked, “Can I say something?” His lawyer quickly told him, “No! I will speak with you after the hearing.”

Camera could not be reached for comment after the hearing.

According to an FBI affidavit, an investigation found no record of “Lepage Catering” being incorporated in Rhode Island – or anywhere else.

But Diogenes opened accounts with three food distribution companies – Performance Food Group, Reinhart Food Service, and U.S. Foods. The applications listed “Paul Dejullio” as the president of Lepage Catering and an individual identified in court records as “E.L.” as vice president.

But E.L. told investigators he has never owned his own business and never signed the applications that were submitted to the food distributors along with his Social Security Number.

E.L. told the FBI that Diogenes stole his identity in March 2018 while the two men were working as cooks at Jerry Remy’s Restaurant in Fall River, Massachusetts. The FBI said that when Diogenes was arrested in May 2018 by the Cranston Police Department on identity fraud charges, he had E.L.’s identification in his possession.

The catering company scheme lasted from November 2020 through July 2021, authorities say.

In November 2020, a handwritten customer account application was submitted to Performance Food Group for “Lepage Catering,” with an address on Atwells Avenue in Providence, and soon, “Paul Dejullio” was calling in product orders.

In December 2020, PFG received information that the banking information provided by Lepage Catering on the initial application was rejected by the bank for being “unauthorized.”

“Dejullio” then requested a new wire withdrawal form, and he subsequently provided PFG with bank account information for the owners of restaurants such as La Familia, Riviera, and Mare. Banks froze some of the payments after suspecting fraud, and PFG ended up delivering $115,218 in food to Lepage Catering without getting paid, according to the FBI.

Most of the food was delivered to an empty parking lot or to an address not connected to the catering company, the affidavit said. In one case, a delivery driver was told to leave the food on the sidewalk. “(The driver) stated that he thought this was very odd and therefore took photographs of the product left on the street,” the affidavit said.

The FBI interviewed “B.F.,” the owner of the Digger’s Catch seafood market in East Providence, and he told them that his partner was “Paul Dejullio.”

B.F. said “Dejullio” had told him he owned restaurants but had to sell them because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said “Dejullio” told him he owned about $200,000 in unsold food because of the restaurant closures that he’d be able to sell to Digger’s Catch.

According to the affidavit, B.F. reported that he and “Dejullio” were making about $100,000 a month distributing food to area restaurants and businesses.

At the direction of the FBI, the affidavit said, B.F. had two meetings with Diogenes and during the recorded conversations Diogenes told him, “I am Paul Dejullio. I’ll take you to my restaurants. Do you want to see my birth certificate? Do you think I’d spend nine months here, do you think I would let you make all this money?”

Diogenes told B.F. he went to jail for embezzlement and his father was a gangster, according to the affidavit. He is quoted as saying, “when we buy something together, you will see my (expletive) name.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.