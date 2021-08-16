Providence to require masks in city buildings, COVID-19 vaccines for employees

The city of Providence will impose a mask mandate for municipal buildings as of Tuesday, and will also require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.

If city employees are not vaccinated by then, they will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test weekly, Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration said.

“In light of the delta variant and increased spread of COVID-19 in Providence, today we are announcing a measured approach that prioritizes the health and safety of our residents and employees,” Elorza said in announcing the move. “It is important now more than ever that everyone wear their masks, watch their distance and sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.”