fb-pixel Skip to main content
CORONAVIRUS

Providence to require masks in city buildings, COVID-19 vaccines for employees

The vaccine mandate goes into effect Oct. 1, 2021

By Brian Amaral Globe Staff,Updated August 16, 2021, 22 minutes ago
COVID-19 vaccines rest on a table at Bucklin Park in Providence on Aug. 5. The Rhode Island Department of Health partnered with Providence 02907 Health Equity Zone (HEZ) and other community partners to host vaccination clinics on Thursday to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts as part of Providence's Vaccination Day of Action.
COVID-19 vaccines rest on a table at Bucklin Park in Providence on Aug. 5. The Rhode Island Department of Health partnered with Providence 02907 Health Equity Zone (HEZ) and other community partners to host vaccination clinics on Thursday to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts as part of Providence's Vaccination Day of Action.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The city of Providence will impose a mask mandate for municipal buildings as of Tuesday, and will also require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.

If city employees are not vaccinated by then, they will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test weekly, Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration said.

“In light of the delta variant and increased spread of COVID-19 in Providence, today we are announcing a measured approach that prioritizes the health and safety of our residents and employees,” Elorza said in announcing the move. “It is important now more than ever that everyone wear their masks, watch their distance and sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.”

Advertisement

The vaccination mandate affects about 1,000 employees, but not those working in the city’s public schools.

The move follows upticks in COVID cases around Rhode Island.

Related: More Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.

Boston Globe video