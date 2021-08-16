Sisters of woman fatally shot by Saugus police say the officers did not have to kill her

Stephanie Gerardi, 38, was fatally shot Saturday after she allegedly confronted police in her home while brandishing a knife, according to the Essex County district attorney’s office. The officer that shot her fired his weapon three times.

Two sisters of a woman who was shot and killed by a Saugus police officer on Saturday say police should have handled the situation differently, because if they had, their sister would still be alive.

Her younger sister, Stacey Gerardi, said Stephanie had a history of mental illness that was known to police.

“There was no reason for them to excessively shoot my sister,” said Stacey, 32. “We’re so traumatized from this. What they did was so wrong.”

The shooting is currently under investigation by State Police and Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office, and the officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave.

“The investigation is underway,” said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Blodgett’s office. “Upon completion of the investigation, the Essex District Attorney’s Office will release its findings to the public.”

Stephanie Gerardi was a mother of two young children, ages 7 and 8, and she led a normal life until her mental illness took hold about 15 years ago, when she was first diagnosed as having bipolar schizophrenic tendencies, according to her sisters.

Stephanie lived with her children at 3 Alfred Road in Saugus, in a home she shared with her two sisters, brother, and 13-year-old nephew.

Over the years Stephanie had been committed several times under Section 12, the state’s law that allows authorities to hospitalize someone against their will, according to her sisters. And that’s what Stacey Gerardi was trying to do when she called the Saugus Police Department on that Saturday afternoon. Stacey said Stephanie’s mental health had been declining, and it became clear that she needed psychiatric care.

Stacey said she didn’t call the 911 line, because it wasn’t an emergency. And before she called police, she took Stephanie’s two young children out of the house so they wouldn’t have to be there when police arrived. (Stacey has legal custody of Stephanie’s two children.)

Authorities said at approximately 4:32 p.m. Saugus police sent three officers to the house for “a request for assistance with a female family member in distress.” Stephanie was home and did not know that Stacey had called the police. Her sister, Deanna Gerardi, Deanna’s boyfriend, and Deanna’s 13-year-old son, were in the house with her when the police showed up.

Deanna, 37, said when police arrived she opened the doors for them and made a hand gesture toward the hallway and Stephanie’s room. Deanna said Stephanie then came out and spoke to the officers.

“My back was turned for a moment,” Deanna said. “Stephanie had come walking down the hallway and approached the cops. She said, ‘How are you doing?’ and they said, ‘I’m OK. How are you doing Stephanie?’ She said, ‘I’m great. You’re very nice-looking. Can I give you hug?’”

At that point, she said, the officer told Stephanie to stay away and not touch him.

“Right then and there they could have diffused the situation,” she said. “But he made her feel threatened.”

Deanna said Stephanie did not know why the police were there, and after that awkward interaction Stephanie ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife. “Then I heard three shots go off,” she said.

Deanna was also in the kitchen. She instinctively ducked down. She said she was so close to her sister and the police that she could hear the sound of a shell casing hitting the floor.

Her 13-year-old son was in the next room.

“After they shot my sister, she face-planted onto the ground. I freaked out and I ran to my room. My boyfriend was in my room.”

When her boyfriend heard the commotion and saw what happened, he became upset and asked the police why they shot Stephanie. Deanna said police responded by drawing their weapons and ordering him to the ground.

Deanna said police also ordered her to get on the ground, but she did not comply. She was frantically trying to find her phone to call her sister Stacey.

“I screamed out loud, ‘Where’s my phone?’” she said.

Stephanie Gerardi was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They put a blanket over her,” said Deanna.

Police then told Deanna and her boyfriend and son that they had to leave the house.

“We had to step over my sister’s dead body to get out of our home,” she said.

Since then, the Gerardi sisters have been staying at a hotel, in shock about the sudden loss of their sister.

“I keep seeing it replay in my head,” said Deanna. “Me seeing her face down on the ground in a puddle of blood.”

A GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/mdyaj-help-for-stephanie) has been set up in their sister’s memory

Stacey Gerardi said her sister Stephanie did not realize why the police were inside their home, and grabbed the knife for protection.

“She was our older sister. She was our protector. That’s her house,” she said. “She didn’t know why the cops were there. She was protecting us.”

The Gerardi sisters also don’t understand why police didn’t try to do more to de-escalate the situation.

“Why didn’t they defuse the situation?” said Stacey.

“The Saugus police had known her. They knew my sister’s history,” she said.

“She didn’t mean for this to happen. She didn’t ask for this. She didn’t ask to die,” Stacey said. “They could have maced her. Shot her in the toe. They could have done so many other things. They did not have to kill her.”

























