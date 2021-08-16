SJC throws out murder convictions of two men charged in slaying of teen in Roxbury

Carter and Pinckney remain incarcerated while prosecutors decide whether to retry the case a fourth time.

The 46-page ruling from the Supreme Judicial Court vacated the convictions of Antwan Carter and Daniel Pinckney, who were found guilty of Steele’s killing in late 2010, after two prior trials ended in hung juries.

The state’s highest court on Monday tossed the first-degree murder convictions of two Black men found guilty in the 2007 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Cedirick Steele in Roxbury, finding the trial judge improperly allowed prosecutors to strike at least one Black prospective juror from serving on the case.

“We conclude that it was an abuse of discretion for the judge not to require the Commonwealth to provide a race-neutral reason for its challenge of at least one African-American juror,” said the 5-0 ruling authored by Justice Serge Georges, Jr.

Steele was about to take his mother on an errand at the time of his slaying on Mar. 14, 2007, and prosecutors have said he was killed in the Highland Avenue area because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Pinckney and Carter were allegedly driving in the area when they saw a group they believed to be rivals who’d shot at Pinckney earlier that day, prosecutors have said. Pinckney allegedly gave Carter a gun and instructed him to leave the car and open fire. The bullets missed the intended targets and hit Steele, who happened to be standing in the same area.

Georges wrote in Monday’s ruling that the trial judge erred in jury selection during the third trial by allowing prosecutors to issue what’s known as a peremptory challenge of at least one Black juror.

Both sides in criminal trials are allowed a limited number of peremptory challenges to dismiss potential jurors, but they’re not allowed to make such challenges based solely on a person’s membership in a particular racial or ethnic group.

Georges’s opinion focused at one point on juror #187, identified as a Black man in his 20s.

Defense counsel, Georges wrote, objected to the dismissal of Juror 187, arguing he was “one of few considered by that point who would qualify as a ‘peer’ of the defendants and thus potentially could relate to their life experiences in a way the other seated African American jurors, all in their fifties, could not.”

But the trial judge didn’t require prosecutors to explain their peremptory challenge, noting that six of the 12 seated jurors were Black, among other factors, the ruling said.

That reasoning didn’t track with legal precedent, according to Georges.

He wrote that a prior federal appellate ruling in a different case held that “notwithstanding the fact that five African-American jurors had already been seated in that case, a prima facie case of racial discrimination had been established, and the prosecutor should have been required to articulate a race-neutral reason for his peremptory strike” of a potential juror.

Georges added that “the concern that juror no. 187 was struck because of his race only grows when compared to another juror seated over another Commonwealth challenge.” That juror was identified as Juror 252, a 26-year-old Black woman.

According to Georges, the presiding judge did demand that prosecutors articulate their reason for seeking the dismissal of Juror 252, since she was the second consecutive Black woman the government sought to keep off the jury.

Prosecutors then cited her age and the fact that she may not have had “roots in the community,” the ruling said, but the trial judge wasn’t persuaded and ultimately sat her on the jury.

“The similarities between jurors nos. 187 and 252 are striking,” Georges wrote.

Material from prioir Globe stories was used in this report.

