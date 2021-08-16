fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three arrested on weapons charges Sunday

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated August 16, 2021, 35 minutes ago

Three men were arrested on gun charges in two separate incidents Sunday in Boston, police said.

A Mattapan man was arrested in Dorchester after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and fled from police, Boston police said in a statement.

Fitzgerald Saint-Louis, 25, was arrested at around 4:24 p.m. when police were called for a person with a gun near 32 Ellington St. in Dorchester, police said. Saint-Louis allegedly threatened a woman with a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson SD VE handgun before police stopped him as he attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle.

The loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson SD VE handgun recovered by police Sunday.
The loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson SD VE handgun recovered by police Sunday.Boston police

He is to appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense; unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm.

Advertisement

Two men were arrested earlier Sunday afternoon in Roxbury after police approached a group and found two guns, police said in a separate statement.

Police found Kavon Coston, 25, of Roxbury was carrying a loaded .380-caliber Ruger LCP handgun, and 21-year-old Lenin Pimentel, of Roslindale, had a loaded .22-caliber revolver, according to the statement. Both men were arrested without incident at around 2:24 p.m.

They are expected to appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

Boston Globe video