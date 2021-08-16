Three arrested on weapons charges Sunday

Three men were arrested on gun charges in two separate incidents Sunday in Boston, police said.

A Mattapan man was arrested in Dorchester after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and fled from police, Boston police said in a statement.

Fitzgerald Saint-Louis, 25, was arrested at around 4:24 p.m. when police were called for a person with a gun near 32 Ellington St. in Dorchester, police said. Saint-Louis allegedly threatened a woman with a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson SD VE handgun before police stopped him as he attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle.