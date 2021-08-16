Three arrested on weapons charges Sunday

Three men were arrested on gun charges in two separate incidents Sunday in Boston, police said.
A Mattapan man was arrested in Dorchester after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and fled from police, Boston police said in a statement.
Fitzgerald Saint-Louis, 25, was arrested at around 4:24 p.m. when police were called for a person with a gun near 32 Ellington St. in Dorchester, police said. Saint-Louis allegedly threatened a woman with a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson SD VE handgun before police stopped him as he attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle.
He is to appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense; unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm.
Two men were arrested earlier Sunday afternoon in Roxbury after police approached a group and found two guns, police said in a separate statement.
Police found Kavon Coston, 25, of Roxbury was carrying a loaded .380-caliber Ruger LCP handgun, and 21-year-old Lenin Pimentel, of Roslindale, had a loaded .22-caliber revolver, according to the statement. Both men were arrested without incident at around 2:24 p.m.
They are expected to appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.
