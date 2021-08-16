Two dozen puppies rescued from Randolph home; man charged with animal cruelty

A Randolph man was charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty after police discovered two dozen dogs — including 20 puppies— living in unsanitary conditions without proper access to food or water inside his home.

Police responded to the residence of Urie Louissaint, 28, at around noon on Aug. 4 after he allegedly threatened someone who was doing work at the home, Randolph police and the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a statement.

Police found the home, which is on Bossi Avenue, in “a state of squalor” when they arrived. Four dogs between the ages of two and four, and 20 puppies ranging from two to four months old, were living inside. Animal waste was littered throughout the residence, and the dogs, all described as “Pitbull-type,” did not have adequate access to food or water, according to the statement.