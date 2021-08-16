Two dozen puppies rescued from Randolph home; man charged with animal cruelty

A Randolph man was charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty after police discovered two dozen dogs — including 20 puppies— living in unsanitary conditions without proper access to food or water inside his home.
Police responded to the residence of Urie Louissaint, 28, at around noon on Aug. 4 after he allegedly threatened someone who was doing work at the home, Randolph police and the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a statement.
Police found the home, which is on Bossi Avenue, in “a state of squalor” when they arrived. Four dogs between the ages of two and four, and 20 puppies ranging from two to four months old, were living inside. Animal waste was littered throughout the residence, and the dogs, all described as “Pitbull-type,” did not have adequate access to food or water, according to the statement.
The dogs, some injured, were quickly removed by the rescue league and taken to the organization’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Some of the dogs had umbilical hernias that will require surgery, some had heart murmurs, and one, a four-month-old male, had a broken leg, rescue league staff concluded.
The dogs are currently in foster care, but may be put up for adoption in the coming weeks.
“We are pleased to have been able to remove these animals from the poor conditions they were living in,” said Robert Emerson, commander of Randolph police. “I would like to thank the ARL Law Enforcement and Field Services teams for their quick response and assistance at the scene, as well as the shelter medicine teams and foster care network for their dedication to caring for the dogs.”
Louissant was issued a summons to be arraigned in Quincy District Court. He is charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty and one count of threats to commit a crime.
