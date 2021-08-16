Watch: A great white shark swims behind a research boat off Cape Cod

A video captured by researchers with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Friday shows the shark trailing closely behind the boat for about 10 seconds before swimming off.

An underwater video captured a great white shark on the heels of a boat of experts who set out to research the predators off the coast of Cape Cod.

During the trip, Greg Skomal, a senior biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, tagged four sharks off the Cape, the conservancy said in the tweet.

When sharks are tagged, they are detected by a number of receivers that the conservancy has planted in the waters off the Cape. The receivers detect motion from sharks in real time and report their presence near the buoys through its Sharktivity app.

The first white shark of the summer was tagged last month off of Chatham.

A number of shark sightings have been reported in recent days, prompting the closures of popular beaches, as peak shark-spotting season gets underway.

On Monday, a sighting of a shark off of the Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro at about 1 p.m. prompted the beach’s closure for about an hour.

There were also a number of shark detections on Monday. Five different tagged sharks were detected off of Chatham, while a shark named Mueller was picked up by a buoy off of the Head of the Meadow Beach.

On Sunday, officials closed south shore beaches on Nantucket after a shark was spotted swimming in the waters at Nobadeer Beach.

And on Friday, two great white shark sightings were reported off of Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and Nauset Beach in Orleans.

