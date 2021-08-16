Biden administration to announce most Americans will need coronavirus booster shots

The administration's health and science experts are coalescing around the view that people will need the boosters eight months after they are fully vaccinated, according to the people who requested anonymity to discuss a decision not yet public. The decision is likely to be announced as soon as this week.

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is planning to announce that all Americans who have received the coronavirus vaccine will need booster shots to combat waning immunity from the immunizations and the highly transmissible delta variant that is sparking a surge in covid-19 cases throughout the nation, according to four people familiar with the decision.

The actual administration of the boosters would not occur until mid- or late September, after Pfizer's application for additional shots for the general public is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, the individuals said.

The conclusion that boosters will be broadly needed was reached after intense discussions last weekend involving high-ranking officials who scrutinized the latest data from the United States and other countries on the effectiveness of the shots.

The statement is a striking change from public statements by senior officials in recent months who had said it was far too soon to conclude that Americans would need booster shots. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration put out an unusual statement that said: "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time."

Officials have repeatedly said that it wasn’t clear whether boosters would be needed.