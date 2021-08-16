Democrats largely back Biden on Afghanistan amid worries about evacuation of US personnel and allies

The scenes from Kabul’s airport Monday, with desperate Afghans running across the tarmac, some even clinging to a US military plane as it taxied down the runway, are the type of chaos that Moulton and others had feared. Seven people reportedly died at the airport Monday, including some who fell from the plane as it took off. And Moulton said he is now worried not just for the safety of Afghan allies trying to flee the country but for the remaining US personnel there.

WASHINGTON—For weeks as the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan loomed, Representative Seth Moulton publicly pushed the Biden administration to evacuate thousands of interpreters and other Afghan citizens who helped US forces during the 20-year war there.

Advertisement

“It’s exactly what I feared, but I never imagined it would be such a disaster that our citizens would be at risk as well,” the Salem Democrat told the Globe.

“The harsh reality is they’re handling it terribly,” Moulton said of the Biden administration, “and the consequences are people will die unnecessarily.”

But Moulton, an Iraq war veteran, is so far an outspoken outlier among Democrats.

While Republicans have leveled intense criticism at the Biden administration for the chaotic withdrawal, most Democratic lawmakers from Massachusetts and elsewhere have either been silent or defended the president for doing the best he could with a military mess he inherited while also expressing their concern for the safety of US personnel and Afghan allies still in the country.

To them, the scenes from Kabul on Monday only underscored the futility of the US’s decades-long efforts in the region, which cost the lives of 3,500 American and allied troops and tens of thousands of Afghans. The rapid collapse of the Afghan government and military in the face of the Taliban suggested a spectacularly failed project 20 years in the making.

Advertisement

“I’ve long supported ending the war in Afghanistan. Four U.S. Administrations, Republican and Democrat, and countless U.S. and NATO military troops spent 20 years arming, training, and fighting alongside the Afghan military,” Representative Jim McGovern of Worcester said in a statement. “It’s hard to watch them unable to protect their own country after so much blood, sweat, and tears invested, but another year or more would not have made a difference.”

“Now we must fulfill our obligation to safely evacuate our diplomats and embassy staff, allies who served side-by-side with US troops and officials, and brave civil society leaders at grave risk—women, human rights defenders, and journalists,” he said. “We cannot leave them behind.”

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said Monday that the president only had “bad choices” when it came to deciding whether to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan or add more troops to continue fighting the civil war there.

“It is heartbreaking to see what’s happening in Kabul, but the president had to make the best possible choice he could and he stands by that decision,” Sullivan said on NBC’s “Today.”

Biden was slated to make his first public remarks since Kabul was overrun on Monday afternoon.

Representative Jake Auchincloss of Newton said he would hold Biden to account for his promise to safely evacuate Americans and Afghan allies still in the country. But having served as a Marine platoon commander in Afghanistan in 2012, Auchincloss said he saw firsthand that the US could not win the war there because Afghan’s political leaders lacked the resolve to fight the Taliban.

Advertisement

“The Taliban had a maxim....’You have the watches, we have the time.’ What that meant was they didn’t have to beat us in firefights and actually they knew they couldn’t,” he said. “They knew they just had to outlast us and they have.”

The imminent withdrawal of US troops left the security of Afghanistan in the hands of its own forces, which collapsed quickly in the worst-case scenario envisioned by the Pentagon, Auchincloss said.

“You can train and equip troops, you can buy new airplanes, but you can’t buy will and you can’t purchase leadership. And the Afghan central government has collapsed because it hasn’t been able to procure either,” he said. “This commander in chief does deserve credit for refusing to hand off a failed forever war to yet another administration and to continue to tell lies to the American people” about the ability of the US to win the war.

Like Auchincloss, some Democrats pointed to missteps by previous US presidents in handling the Afghanistan war as they worried about the safety of American forces and Afghan allies during the withdrawal.

Noting his vote against the Iraq war, Representative Richard Neal of Springfield said it “took precious resources and focus away from the growing unrest in Afghanistan.” And Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston said that “the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan are further proof that the U.S. policy of forever wars—endless occupation and intervention—will not bring lasting peace to the region.”

Advertisement

“We cannot respond to the escalating situation with violence or further military intervention and we must continue to bring our troops home,’' she said.

As former President Donald Trump slammed Biden for the withdrawal, Democrats noted that Trump had wanted all US troops out of Afghanistan by May 1 and argued he had made the situation in the county worse by engaging in peace talks with the Taliban that excluded the Afghan government. Trump also had significantly reduced the admission of refugees into the US, which prevented many Afghan allies from coming here during his term, likely adding to the chaos on Monday.

“President Trump approached Afghanistan with his characteristic ignorance, narcissism and obliviousness, and it only made the options facing President Biden all the much harder,” Auchincloss said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a statement Monday that Biden made the right decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan after inheriting the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban.

“I agree with him that an endless military presence in another country’s civil conflict is not in our nation’s interest,” she said. “Now, it is our moral responsibility to immediately admit more refugees and to ensure the safety of those who aided the United States throughout this conflict.”

Senator Ed Markey tweeted Sunday that he was monitoring the situation “with concern for the welfare of Americans + Afghans alike.”

But other Massachusetts Democrats, including Representative Stephen Lynch, who chairs the House national security oversight subcommittee, were silent on Afghanistan as the events unfolded over the weekend and on Monday.

Advertisement

Moulton and several members of Congress pushed the Biden administration starting in the spring to quickly evacuate an estimated 17,000 Afghan allies and their families to Guam, where their visa applications could be processed in safety. In a bipartisan vote late last month, Congress allocated $1 billion to pay for resettling Afghan allies and to make 8,000 additional special immigrant visas available for Afghans who assisted US troops on top of the 4,000 already in place.

But Moulton said he had worried the focus on the visa program would distract from the need for an immediate evacuation. And now that fear has been realized as Kabul falls deeper into chaos with thousands of people desperate to escape, he said.

“I expect this to get far worse before it gets better,” Moulton said.

























Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.