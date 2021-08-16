Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida Panhandle

The storm came ashore near Cape San Blas, Fla., southeast of Panama City, the hurricane center said Monday afternoon, and was moving north at 9 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour .

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon, lashing the Gulf Coast with powerful winds that could cause a dangerous storm surge, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical storm warnings remained in effect along Florida’s Big Bend Coast to the Steinhatchee River, while parts of the Panhandle coastline were under a storm surge warning, meaning that rising water could bring the “danger of life-threatening” flooding in those areas.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the hurricane center said. “Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water.”

Forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Storm Grace, the seventh named storm of the Atlantic season, which formed in the eastern Caribbean on Saturday morning.

Grace was expected to dump enough heavy rain over Haiti on Monday and early Tuesday to cause mudslides and flooding, just days after the country was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, the hurricane center said.

Fred is forecast to bring 4-8 inches of rain to the Florida Panhandle, with isolated totals of up to 12 inches. The heavy rainfall could lead to flooding with possible rapid river rises, the center said.

Along parts of the Florida Panhandle coastline, the storm surge could reach 3-5 feet, the center said. Two feet of flowing water is enough to float a vehicle.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Fred’s tropical storm-force winds extended 115 miles from the storm’s center.

“The wind field is pretty large,” Michael Brennan, the branch chief of the center’s hurricane specialist unit, said Monday.

Parts of southeast Alabama through western and northern Georgia could see rainfall totals between 4-7 inches, with isolated totals up to 10 inches, the center said.

Forecasters also noted that tornadoes could form across parts of the Florida Panhandle, southwestern Georgia, and southeastern Alabama.

Fred formed late Tuesday as the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

It became a tropical storm just south of Puerto Rico on Aug. 10. On Wednesday, authorities there said that power outages and flooding had been reported across the island.

The storm made landfall in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, where heavy rain caused floods in some parts of Santo Domingo and uprooted trees. Fred then brought heavy rain to eastern Cuba and some of the Bahamas on Friday morning before passing near the Florida Keys on Saturday.

The links between hurricanes and climate change are becoming more apparent. A warming planet can expect to experience stronger hurricanes over time, and a higher incidence of the most powerful storms — though the overall number of storms could drop because factors such as stronger wind shear could keep weaker storms from forming.

Hurricanes are also becoming wetter because of more water vapor in the warmer atmosphere. Scientists have suggested that storms like Hurricane Harvey in 2017 produced far more rain than they would have without the human effects on climate. Also, rising sea levels are contributing to higher storm surges — the most destructive elements of tropical cyclones.

A major UN climate report released Aug. 9 warned that nations had delayed curbing their fossil-fuel emissions for so long that they could no longer stop global warming from intensifying over the next 30 years, leading to more frequent life-threatening heat waves and severe droughts. Tropical cyclones have most likely become more intense during the past 40 years, the report said, a shift that cannot be explained by natural variability alone.

Ana became the first named storm of the season May 23, making this the seventh year in a row that a named storm developed in the Atlantic before the official start of the season June 1.

The most recent named storm in the Atlantic was Hurricane Elsa, in early July. Elsa cut through Cuba and then Florida, eventually making its way into New York City, where heavy rainfall from the storm flooded subway stations and roadways.

In May, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast that there would be 13-20 named storms this year, 6-10 of which would be hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher in the Atlantic. Last week, in a midseason update to the forecast, they continued to warn that this year’s hurricane season would be an above average one, suggesting a busy end to the season.

Matthew Rosencrans of NOAA said that an updated forecast suggested that there would be 15-21 named storms, including 7-10 hurricanes, by the end of the season Nov. 30.

Last year, there were 30 named storms, including six major hurricanes, forcing meteorologists to exhaust the alphabet for the second time and move to using Greek letters.

