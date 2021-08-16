Make fossil fuel companies pay for the green revolution

Re “The crisis challenge belongs to all of us,” (Opinion, Aug. 11): Although Jeffrey Sachs does mention raising taxes on “super-rich” corporations and individuals, the key reason we face the prospect of catastrophic climate change is that the fossil fuel industry is free to pollute the atmosphere with the gases that cause global warming. Making the industry pay a greenhouse gas disposal fee would make their products and services more expensive relative to conservation, efficiency, and renewable energy. In this case, we would see an explosion of investment in clean energy by investors interested in owning a piece of the clean energy revolution.

A fair, simple, and transparent way of addressing this economic challenge is to put a gradually increasing fee on coal, oil, and natural gas at the source and return 100 percent of proceeds to all households on a per capita basis. While prices for fossil fuels would rise, households would be able to afford the energy they need during the transition to a clean energy economy.