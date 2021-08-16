Tree cover provides more than shade

While the recent op-ed “Solutions to extreme heat can be found in our streets” (Opinion, Aug. 3) made an otherwise compelling case for cool concrete to address the extreme heat in our cities, the authors missed a critical point by offering a comparison of its greenhouse gas savings in relation to the carbon uptake of trees without considering the climate and health benefits of trees overall.

Aside from carbon uptake, there are a variety of additional benefits that maintaining tree canopy and planting trees provide, such as air pollution removal, shade and energy conservation for buildings, water quality maintenance, air temperature management, and many more. Cool concrete doesn’t eliminate the need for trees but instead should be used alongside trees to solve extreme heat in our cities, especially with research showing that shade trees are partially responsible for reduced pavement fatigue.