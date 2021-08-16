Vaccine holdouts should pay for their own COVID tests

I am writing about the costs of those not willing to be vaccinated — not those who cannot do it due to health conditions, but those who just won’t do it. I applaud the institutions and companies that require vaccinations. What concerns me is when those who won’t get vaccinated must be tested weekly. Who pays for that? It should be borne by the person, not the government or employer. For those who have no valid reason for not getting the shot, let them bear the cost of being a threat to others and pay for the testing. And as much as I detest insurance companies, they shouldn’t pay claims for those who won’t get the shot and then get COVID. The rest of us would still end up paying for that with increased insurance rates.

It’s amazing how one can get a change in behavior by hitting someone in the wallet. So for those who are a threat to others by not getting the vaccine: no shot, no job; or pay for your own test, deducted from your paycheck. There are consequences to personal behavior, and unfortunately, these consequences are threatening others’ safety.