Astros settle a case of girl hurt by a foul ball

State District Judge Michael Gomez appointed an attorney Monday to make an independent review of the girl’s needs and interests before the judge approves the settlement, Mithoff said. The attorney was to present those findings in two to three weeks, Mithoff said.

Attorney Richard Mithoff said the settlement terms with parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado were confidential. The Astros organization had no comment, according to a team spokesman.

The Houston Astros have agreed to a settlement with the family of a two-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Astros game at Minute Maid Park, the family’s attorney said Monday.

The girl, who is now age four, suffered a skull fracture and brain injury and has been on anti-seizure medication since the incident, Mithoff said. However, her doctors have been weaning her from the medication gradually, and she hasn’t had a seizure in 22 months, he said.

Her prognosis has been difficult to define, he said, but her parents were hopeful about her future for a normal life.

The girl’s injury was among the foul ball incidents that prompted all Major League Baseball teams to extend protective netting farther down the foul lines to protect fans.

Yankees not certain Frazier will play again amid vision issues

Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t certain that Clint Frazier will be able to play baseball again after the outfielder was pulled from a minor league rehab assignment amid continuing issues with his vision.

“We’ll see,” Boone said when asked if Frazier would play again. “Obviously he’s been through a lot and been through a lot of seeing a lot of people and a lot of testing and everything. We’ll just try and continue to follow and support him where we can. But as of right now, a little holding pattern. I know he feels well today, so we’ll just see.”

The 26-year-old Frazier began a minor league rehab assignment last Tuesday after missing nearly six weeks due to dizziness and other symptoms consistent with vertigo. He went 4 for 10 over three games, but Boone said Frazier felt unwell prior to Sunday’s game with Double-A Somerset and took himself out of the lineup.

Frazier was formally pulled from the rehab assignment Monday and transferred to the 60-day injured list.

“Just didn’t feel like he was good enough to post,” Boone said before New York played the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. “And so, decided to pull the plug, and we applaud him for making that decision.”

Frazier was placed on the injured list July 1 with what was initially called vertigo and later defined as a possible vision issue. He missed nearly all of the 2018 season with lingering concussion symptoms, but it’s not clear if his current concerns are related.

Rays sign veteran reliever David Robertson

The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays have signed 36-year-old reliever David Robertson to a major league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Durham.

Robertson pitched for the silver medal-winning US team in the Tokyo Olympics.

The righthander is 53-33 with 137 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 12 major league seasons, including nine with the New York Yankees.

Robertson last appeared in the majors in 2019, pitching in seven games for Philadelphia.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays transferred lefthander Jeffrey Springs from the 15-day to 60-day IL.

White Sox place OF Engel on IL with shoulder inflammation

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

The White Sox also promoted righthanders Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and righthander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.

The AL Central leaders begin a four-game series against Oakland on Monday night.

The move for Engel was made retroactive to Friday. Engel also began the season on the IL with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Engel is batting .248 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 33 games.