Atlanta Falcons are the first NFL team to have all players vaccinated against COVID-19

Atlanta becomes the first team able to have all its players not wear masks around the facility and eat and work out together.

The Falcons opened training camp with more than 90% of their players vaccinated, and they confirmed Monday they reached 100%. The NFL announced the Falcons were the first team to reach 100%.

The Atlanta Falcons have become the first NFL team to have all of its players complete COVID-19 vaccinations.

Meanwhile, defensive end John Cominsky has been placed in the concussion protocol and will miss this week’s preseason game at Miami.

Cominsky was injured in the third quarter of Friday night’s 23-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The third-year player played in 13 games, including two starts, and had 28 tackles and one sack last season.

Advertisement

The Falcons have released linebacker George Obinna and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove and waived-injured wide receiver J’Mon Moore. The team also has waived defensive lineman John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy, and offensive lineman William Sweet.

Jets activate DL Williams

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was activated from the physically unable to perform list after offseason surgery on a broken foot sidelined him the past few months.

“Man, I was just excited,” Williams said. “We’ve got a great group of guys on the whole entire team and a great coaching staff and I was just ready to be a part of that. I’m ready to be in the mix with that because I didn’t get a chance to do OTAs and summer workouts and different things like that with the team.

“So now I’ve got the opportunity to be around them and of course, I’m excited and ready to roll.”

Williams worked in individual drills, but not team periods as he builds up his conditioning. Coach Robert Saleh said the defensive lineman is not expected to play in the preseason game Saturday night at Green Bay.

Advertisement

Williams, selected by New York with the third overall pick in the 2019 draft, had surgery in May but was in meetings with the team through the first few weeks of training camp despite not practicing. He spent the past several days working with trainers, working up to being activated from PUP.

Williams, who led the Jets last season with seven sacks despite missing three games, including the last two with a neck injury and concussion, is expected to be a key part of Saleh’s defensive line, which is considered the strength of the team this season.

All-Pro OT Schafrath dies at 84

Dick Schafrath, a star offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns who blocked for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly, and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died. He was 84.

The team said Schafrath died Sunday night. No cause of death was given.

“He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core,” the Browns said in a statement on Monday. “Schafrath’s unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Nicknamed “The Mule” by his teammates for his determination, Schafrath was a four-time All-Pro during a career with Cleveland from 1960-71. After he stopped playing, Schafrath was an assistant coach with Washington on coach George Allen’s staff before entering politics and serving as a state senator in Ohio.

Schafrath played at Ohio State, helped the Buckeyes to a national championship in 1957, before he was drafted in the second round by the Browns in 1959. He was an integral part of Cleveland’s 1964 team, which shocked heavily favored Baltimore to win the title, and opened holes for Brown, Kelly, and Mitchell in their decorated careers.

Advertisement

Schafrath was elected into the team’s Legends Club in 2003.

“Right after I was drafted, I learned about the rich history of the left tackle position for the Cleveland Browns,” said Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler with Cleveland. “Some of the NFL’s all-time greats lined up in that spot — from Lou Groza to Dick Schafrath to Doug Dieken.

“Dick helped set the standard for left tackles in the NFL, and I am truly saddened to hear of his passing.”

Good news for Love after MRI

According to reports, the MRI on Jordan Love’s shoulder came back clean but the second-year Packers quarterback did not practice Monday. Coach Matt LaFleur said the team will work out quarterbacks Tuesday but didn’t rule out Love being able to play against the Jets on Saturday … San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said defensive lineman Nick Bosa, who is working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, should be a full go for practice next week, providing hope he can return for Week 1 … Baltimore quarterback Trace McSorley is expected to miss a few weeks because of back problems. McSorley played in the first half of Baltimore’s 17-14 preseason win over New Orleans on Saturday night. Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that McSorley had been dealing with back spasms. The Ravens signed quarterback Kenji Bahar, but Tyler Huntley is the clear top option to back up Lamar Jackson for the time being … The Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition win at Jacksonville. Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit along Cleveland’s sideline. Browns receiver Ryan Switzer, who caught a touchdown pass in the Browns’ 23-13 win, went on IR with a foot injury … The New York Giants waived-injured third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson and signed former Michigan State star Brian Lewerke. Thorson sustained a concussion while being sacked for a safety late in Saturday’s 12-7 loss to the Jets. Lewerke spent the spring and summer of last season with the Patriots. Also, the Giants traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Texans for cornerback Keion Crossen, who played his rookie season in New England in 2018.

Advertisement







