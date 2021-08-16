BC football hopes transfers can integrate into impact role players

Having said that, if a player fills a need, fits the Eagles’ culture, and prioritizes academics, Hafley and Co. won’t hesitate. This offseason, BC has brought in defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey (Florida State), tight end Trae Barry (Jacksonville State), linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley (Temple), running back Alec Sinkfield (West Virginia), defensive lineman Khris Banks (Temple), cornerback JT Thompson II (Southern Illinois), and long snapper Gunner Daniel (Wagner) as transfers to help bolster a strong returning nucleus.

The head coach’s focus is on recruiting high school players and developing them, and the fact that BC’s Class of 2022 is currently ranked 15th on Rivals illustrates that point.

Jeff Hafley has made it clear that Boston College doesn’t want to rely too heavily on the transfer portal, yet that doesn’t mean the Eagles can’t explore to see if anyone catches their eye.

Hafley is encouraged by what he’s seen so far, and it’s clear many transfers have a prime opportunity to establish key roles for themselves leading into the season opener Sept. 4 at noon at home against Colgate.

“The nice part is that they’re part of the team now,” Hafley said. “It’s not like they just got here. They worked all offseason and they know the guys. It’s not like you’re out there saying, ‘Well that’s a transfer, that’s a transfer.’ We’re all here.”

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from each transfer and how they could play into the big picture:

▪ Lars-Woodbey (6 feet, 221 pounds), who graduated from Florida State and has two years of eligibility, was once the No. 27 overall prospect nationally back in high school at St. John Bosco in Fontana, Calif. BC’s coaching staff and Hafley, whom Lars-Woodbey called “a wizard,” stood out as he plotted his next move after considering Texas A&M and Washington before deciding on BC.

Though he acknowledged it was “a little culture shock” coming to Boston, Lars-Woodbey said the team embraced him right away and called the decision to transfer to BC the best he’s made. Lars-Woodbey described himself as someone who brings constant energy and aggressiveness on the field and prides himself on his versatility.

Hafley said the Eagles will have packages where both 2020 starting strong safety Jahmin Muse and Lars-Woodbey can be on the field at the same time, and he praised Lars-Woodbey for his flexibility and natural leadership.

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” Lars-Woodbey said. “It’s a lot of things that you have to juggle, but I always grew up in an environment where I had to become a leader or had to do things that were required of me that were very demanding. It wasn’t that much of a difference when I got here. It’s something I was used to.”

▪ A 6-foot-6-inch, 244-pound target, and 2020 second-team FCS All-American, Barry has developed a rapport with quarterback Phil Jurkovec since they arrived on campus earlier this summer. Barry said he knew BC would be a great fit, in part because of his Irish roots, but also due to the program’s history of developing tight ends.

Barry said he frequently watches tape of 2021 third-round pick Hunter Long to brainstorm and generate ideas of how to get open and separate himself.

“That’s a really good way to learn, because if he did it, he did it great,” Barry said.

Hafley said BC could throw to tight ends — including Joey Luchetti and Spencer Witter — more than any team in the country. Barry is working on becoming a better blocker while he familiarizes himself with BC’s NFL-styled offense.

“If he wants to play at the next level, which we believe he has the ability to, he’s got to show that he can block people,” Hafley said. “That’s really important at that position.”

▪ Without Max Richardson, Isaiah McDuffie, and John Lamot, there’s plenty of room for players to step up at linebacker. One name to know is Graham-Mobley (6-1, 230 pounds), who has one year of eligibility at BC.

Hafley said Graham-Mobley is an example of where the Eagles needed a specific piece and Graham-Mobley’s background and experience aligned with what they coveted.

“It’s all out there for the taking,” Graham-Mobley said.

▪ Sinkfield (5-9, 205) said BC stood out because of its ability to produce running backs. He should see a key role in a room that also features Travis Levy, Pat Garwo III, and freshman Xavier Coleman.

▪ Banks (6-2, 294) described himself as a “high-energy guy” and a big body who can also move. He credited Hafley for treating his players like pros and expecting a lot out of them. Thompson (6-feet, 180) and Daniel (5-9, 185) will compete for roles in camp as well.

Hafley has consistently emphasized the importance of competition, and the Eagles are starting to see that more and more, thanks in part to the transfers.

“What’s special about this team is that second string, third string, it will never fall off,” Sinkfield said. “Everything’s going to look the same.”



