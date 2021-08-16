Beverly team is eliminated from American Legion World Series

Beverly was leading, 2-1, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first Sunday night when the game went into a 90-minute rain delay and was eventually pushed to Monday morning.

Picking up its final pool-play game Monday morning after it was suspended because of rain Sunday night, Beverly was deluged by 12 straight runs — the first nine of which came with two outs — in a 13-3 six-inning loss to 2019 national champion Idaho Falls in Shelby, N.C., that eliminated the team from the tournament.

The elusive third out became the undoing of Beverly Post 331 in the American Legion World Series.

Idaho was 10 for 16 with two outs against Beverly. On Saturday, in a loss to Michigan, five of the six runs Beverly allowed came with two outs.

“When you get two outs, you’re always pressing to get the third,” Post 331 coach Mike Levine said. “[Idaho] hit the ball in the gaps. They found holes. You get up in the count, and there’s a few 0-and-2 pitches you need to make, and they hang and kids hit the ball. That’s the way it is.”

Bradley Thompson took the mound for Idaho, relieving Nate Rose, who gave up two runs in the first Sunday night. Thompson wasn’t overpowering, striking out just one, but he kept Beverly’s batters off-balance, allowing just two hits and one run over 5⅓ innings.

“They wanted to hit this kid,” Levine said. “They thought they could. It just didn’t happen.”

Beverly’s pitchers didn’t fare so well. Cooper Gavin, making just his second start after battling a back injury most of the season, gave up two runs through the first three innings before struggling through a five-run fourth.

Gavin, along with relievers Noah Guanci, Christian Morrissey, and Eric DePiero, struggled against the top four hitters in Idaho’s order — Nate Rose, Eliot Jones, Mac Jephson, and Ky Howell — who went a combined 9 of 15 with 5 runs and 8 RBIs.

Beverly loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth, trailing, 7-2. But bad weather luck continued to hound Post 331 as a brief rainstorm forced a 10-minute delay just as the team was starting to gain momentum. When play resumed, a fielder’s choice ended the threat.

Beverly managed just two hits after the restart, finishing with four in the game.

Despite falling short of the national semifinals, Beverly (18-4) had plenty to celebrate this season, including the first state and regional championships in program history. Post 331 became one of only two Massachusetts teams to win a game at the ALWS in the past 15 years, joining Shrewsbury in 2017.

“Not the way we wanted to end, but all good things come to an end,” Levine said. “This is a very special group of young men. I told them it would be a special summer and I wouldn’t have wanted a better group of kids than this on my team.”