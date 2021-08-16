Cam Newton addresses ‘loyalty’ Instagram caption: ‘That statement wasn’t for football’

On Friday, Newton posted a series of photos with the caption, “I’m far from perfect… But loyalty, I deserve it.” The message prompted his followers to speculate about its intended meaning.

“I use my social platform to really become a human,” Newton said Monday after practice. “I don’t really talk about football things. I try and post minimal football things because at the end of the day I’m a human being. That statement wasn’t for football. It was more so like a human.”

PHILADELPHIA — Patriots quarterback Cam Newton clarified one of his recent Instagram captions, saying his words had nothing to do with football.

Asked whom or what he was talking about, Newton cracked a joke.

“The girls in my life,” he said, with a laugh. “Just teasing.”

Newton went on to say he did not expect the caption to be interpreted within the context of his standing on the Patriots. After re-signing on a one-year deal to return to New England, Newton is competing with first-round pick Mac Jones for the starting job.

Coach Bill Belichick has previously said, “Cam’s our quarterback,” but Newton revealed Monday that Belichick hasn’t told him he’s officially the starter for Week 1.

Still, despite the uncertainty surrounding the position, Newton explained his caption pertained to his off-field relationships rather than anything Patriots- or football-related.

“I’m a person who is away from my kids a lot, especially during the year, away from my family a lot, away from my friends a lot, away from the people who know me the most a lot,” Newton said. “I’m not perfect by that, and that’s what I was kinda meaning by that.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.