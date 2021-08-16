Chris Kelly is back with the Bruins, only this time it’s behind the bench as one of Bruce Cassidy’s new assistants

He didn’t take much time to mull his future. Kelly returned to the team that drafted him, the Senators, as a development coach. After firing Guy Boucher in March, the team asked him to jump behind the bench as an assistant to interim coach Marc Crawford .

“I think I retired three or four times that year,” Kelly recalled. “The writing was on the wall.”

Chris Kelly’s final year in the NHL, 2017-18, included an unsuccessful tryout with the Oilers, short shifts with the Ducks and Ottawa’s AHL team, and the captaincy of Team Canada at the NHL-less 2018 Olympic Games.

“It felt like you were a little bit in the fight,” he said of his first taste of coaching.

Advertisement

Kelly, 40, is back in the battle with the Bruins, a club that still includes two teammates from the 2011 Stanley Cup champions. The newly minted assistant coach, promoted after a two-year stint as player development coordinator to Jay Pandolfo’s former post, will now offer pointers to old pals Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

There will no doubt be ribbing when they see each other on the ice in Brighton, once camp opens in September. The 2011 team remains tight, as fans were reminded when they participated in a Zoom reunion in April 2020. That night, several teammates joked that Kelly, the intelligent checking forward, would one day sit among the Bruins brass.

“Kells is going to get me traded tomorrow,” Marchand said.

“No chance. No one will take you,” Kelly cracked, throwing in a barbed prediction that once Bergeron retires, Marchand’s game will decline in a hurry.

On a Zoom call Monday, Kelly smiled at the memories.

“There’s obviously that respect factor,” he said. “We played together, we were fortunate enough to win together and we continued to stay friends over the last 10 years. Going into a coaching role with these guys still as players, I’m learning from them just as much as I hope I’m trying to teach them.”

Advertisement

Kelly, a 1999 Ottawa draft pick (third round, 94th overall), made his pro debut with AHL Grand Rapids as a 20-year-old. His coach: Bruce Cassidy, who was 37 and soon to be given his first shot behind an NHL bench in Washington. Kelly, who expected to work “primarily on the defensive side of the puck,” had yet to be given his full assignment. Pandolfo, now associate head coach at his alma mater Boston University, worked with the forwards.

In Kelly, Cassidy’s staff gets a little younger, and closer to the current crop of players. He is six years Pandolfo’s junior and retired as an active player four years after.

His replacement on the development side, former B’s defenseman Adam McQuaid, expects to spend most of his time in Providence, with travel to colleges (the Bruins’ system is heavy with NCAA prospects, including a handful from Hockey East), junior leagues and potentially some European trips.

McQuaid, 34, arrived in Providence as a 21-year-old, and worked his way into NHL employment. He feels ready to pass on that know-how.

“It’s getting your mind right,” said McQuaid, who retired in 2019 and rejoined the club at development camp earlier this month. “The mental side is a huge part of the game. I’m just hoping that I can be of help to the guys however they need it.”

Advertisement

New Providence coach Ryan Mougenel, 45, assumes his first AHL head gig after eight years as an assistant, including three on Jay Leach’s staff.

“What an honor,” Mougenel said, calling it “obviously the premier job” in the AHL. “It’s an amazing hockey community. An extremely passionate fanbase. We’ve got fans who wait for the coaches at the end of the night by our cars outside in the freezing cold.”

Mougenel, from the Toronto suburb of Scarborough, said he has family in Hyde Park. The former right winger said he will name one more assistant to pair with Trent Whitfield, who remains on staff after Leach left for the Seattle Kraken.

Czech mate

David Pastrnak was named Czech hockey player of the year for a fifth straight year, breaking a record held by Jaromir Jagr.

Pastrnak, 25, has a long way to go to catch Jagr in overall wins (12) of the Golden Hockey Stick award, but he moved into a tie with Dominik Hasek (five) for second all-time.

Pastrnak, who put up 20 goals and 28 assists in 48 games last year, finished ahead of Tampa’s Ondrej Palat (492 voting points to 472). Departing Bruins center David Krejci finished third (338). According to the Bruins, Krejci has 11 top-10 finishes, ranking third behind Jagr and Hasek. Krejci, who will play for his hometown HC Olomouc this year, won the Golden Stick in 2013.

The award, voted on by Czech journalists and coaches, was first handed out in 1969.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.