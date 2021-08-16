For Harvard, picked fourth in Ivy football poll, ‘it feels like Christmas is coming’

It’s been a long time coming after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all Ivy League sports for 2020, and Harvard is just grateful and excited to return to the gridiron as fall camp begins Saturday.

Harvard last played on Nov. 23, 2019 in the 136th edition of The Game against Yale, a gap of 22 months when the Crimson kick off the season at Georgetown on Sept. 18.

As the 2021 Ivy League football season approaches, Harvard head coach Tim Murphy compared his sentiment for the upcoming season to Christmas Day.

“I think like everything else in life you don’t always appreciate or know how meaningful something is until it’s taken from you,” Murphy said during Monday’s Ivy League football media day. “I know I speak for all of our players, coaches, and alumni when I say that it feels like Christmas is coming.”

The Crimson will have its challenges cut out for them in the preseason. Since there was no 2020 season, sophomores are effectively freshmen, doubling the group of players with no collegiate experience.

Harvard will also only partake in eight full-padded practices prior to the season opener, while Georgetown will have already played two games ahead of the matchup.

A few prominent players from the 2019 team also took advantage of remaining eligibility and graduate transferred elsewhere. Offensive linemen Liam Shanahan and Eric Wilson left for LSU and Penn State, respectively, defensive back Isaiah Wingfield transferred to Wake Forest, and running back Devin Darrington is now at Virginia.

“We have plenty of challenges ahead of us,” said Murphy, who is entering his 28th year at Harvard. “We only have a short period of time to get a really large squad together and you’ve got to figure out who’s going to be on the bus and the plane. It’s not easy to establish strengths when you haven’t played in two years and some top athletes have accepted grad transfer scholarships. It’s a work in progress.”

While the Crimson lost some key players to transfer, they welcome back a slew of seniors who received an extra year of eligibility. Harvard has 36 total seniors and is counting on that group to provide leadership and stability entering a preseason with so much uncertainty.

Among them is sixth-year linebacker and captain Jordan Hill, who was a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2019 and is expected to lead a stout defensive front.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for my teammates to elect me as a captain and know they hold me in that regard and see me as that type of leader and player,” said Hill.

On offense, running backs Aaron Shampklin and Aidan Borguet will shoulder the load alongside senior quarterback Jake Smith.

The Crimson were picked to finish fourth in the Ivy League preseason poll released last week, behind league favorite Princeton, Yale, and Dartmouth. Hill said he and his fellow seniors have preached doing the “extra work” to the newcomers as the Crimson reconvene after two years and try to capture the Ivy League title.

“That they’re willing to get behind me to take us on this next step as we take this journey to an Ivy League championship means everything,” said Hill.

2021 Ivy League Football Preseason Poll (First Place Votes)

1. Princeton – 113 (8)

2. Yale – 104 (6)

3. Dartmouth – 88 (1)

4. Harvard – 87

5. Penn – 61

6. Brown – 52

7. Columbia – 44 (1)

8. Cornell – 27