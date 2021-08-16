Jaguars’ Urban Meyer could be in for a rude awakening as a rookie NFL coach

But Belichick was dead serious. He invited Meyer to visit Patriots training camp that August to pick Meyer’s brain about his spread-option offense that was conquering college football. Meyer, in turn, got a chance to see what makes the Patriots, then coming off their second Super Bowl victory in three seasons, click.

“He said, ‘Hey, this is Bill Belichick.’ I said, ‘Yeah, and I’m Pete Rose,’ ” Meyer recalled Monday before his Jaguars hit the practice field. “I thought it was one of my friends screwing around.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer got a call in the spring of 2004 when he was a 40-year-old, up-and-coming coach at the University of Utah.

“That really impacted me,” Meyer said. “That’s when I really experienced the culture of a locker room. I spent time with [Mike] Vrabel and Tom Brady and [Tedy] Bruschi. And just the way they managed the locker room, the way they policed the team, their effort on the practice field, it was really incredible. I went to probably 20 NFL training camps, and I never saw anything like that.”

Belichick established his culture early in his Patriots tenure — do your job, no days off, focus only on today and what you can control — and it has lasted for 22 years and led to six Super Bowl titles.

Meyer, now a first-year head coach with the Jaguars, views his biggest responsibility as building a sustainable culture for a team that has been the NFL’s worst over the last decade.

He had a saying plastered across the fence that surrounds the Jaguars’ practice fields: “Own it.”

“Let’s get a locker room full of competitors,” Meyer said. “Full of people that want to win, and want to win badly. That’s the challenge. That’s something that we’ve got to put together. That and talent acquisition, making sure you have the right locker room.”

It’s a fascinating marriage between Meyer and the Jaguars, who hired him in January and gave him full control.

In the abstract, it’s a great situation for Meyer, who is trying his hand at the NFL after 33 seasons coaching in college. He came to a team that had the No. 1 draft pick, boatloads of cap space, and an owner with deep pockets who is desperate to win. If quarterback Trevor Lawrence is as good as the scouts believe he is, the Jaguars could turn around their fortunes in a hurry.

But it’s a marriage that may be a little rocky in the short term. Meyer, 57, is by his own admission a horrible loser. While at Utah, he once said, “I can’t function as a human being after a loss. I can’t eat. I can’t shave. I can’t hug my kids.”

As Florida’s coach in the late 2000s, he used to quip that he didn’t know how NFL coaches did it; a good season is 10-6, but he could never handle losing six times.

And Meyer certainly isn’t used to losing. He is 187-32 (.854) in his college career, with three national titles. He went 65-15 in six seasons at Florida and 83-9 in seven seasons at Ohio State.

Now Meyer takes over a Jaguars team that has defined losing. The Jags went 1-15 last year and have suffered double-digit losses in nine of their last 10 seasons. Between 2011-20, the Jaguars won just 44 games (.275 win percentage).

In short: Meyer had better get used to losing, at least at first.

“Am I going to enjoy it? No,” he said. “But you have to handle it. That’s the reality of the NFL.”

Meyer is working hard at managing his stress, but he doesn’t necessarily want his players and coaches handling losses well. That’s part of the culture he is trying to establish.

“When you’ve had the success that he’s had, and you’ve won three national championships, then losing doesn’t sit well; he’s right,” said Jaguars assistant coach Charlie Strong, who was Meyer’s defensive coordinator at Florida.

“We all have to understand that losing isn’t going to sit well. And we’ve got to make sure that when you just go out and execute and follow the plan, you’re always going to have a chance.”

Meyer is perhaps better suited to handle the stress of losing at this stage in life. When he was at Utah and Florida in the 2000s, he agonized over missing out on his children’s lives.

“All my kids are playing sports, and you miss things and it just breaks your heart, because my parents never missed anything,” Meyer said. “My kids are into everything, and I’m doing some stupid speech somewhere and I’m missing my daughter pitching a no-hitter. That was tough.”

Now with the Jaguars, it’s all ball, all the time. His three children are grown, and he has two grandchildren that live in Florida. Meyer doesn’t have to worry about texting recruits at all hours of the day, or keeping boosters happy, or racing off to his daughter’s softball game.

“I was young at that age, too,” Meyer said. “It’s a different chapter in my life.”

That’s not to say that he has gotten soft. Monday’s practice, just two days after the Jaguars’ preseason opener against the Browns, was intense by today’s NFL standards. The Jaguars were in full pads, worked on live tackling, and practiced for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes in the swampy Florida heat.

But Meyer knows he has to learn to accept losing, just a little bit. As proof that he is mellowing out, he noted Monday that his Jaguars had just lost to the Browns Saturday, and he was doing OK.

Of course, he acknowledged, it was only a preseason game.

“Come talk to me in two months,” he said.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.