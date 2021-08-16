Monday’s Patriots practice report: Intensity ramps up as joint sessions begin

The Patriots defensive back, who played his first five years with the Eagles, was the subject of taunts and teasing from his former teammates. Several Eagles could be heard yelling, “That’s a hold, No. 2!” on a few plays, and they may have been right a couple of times.

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Mills wasn’t feeling the brotherly love when he returned to the NovaCare complex Monday morning.

Though most of it was all in good fun — akin to brothers picking on each other — things got a little heated at times, especially between Mills and receiver Jalen Reagor.

Advertisement

Mills felt that things got chippy at times, but that’s to be expected in mid August.

“One hundred percent,” said Mills, who did get a pre-practice hug from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. “I think the biggest thing, when you’re talking about camp, when we’re in the dog days of camp right now, when you wake up and it’s another day and you’re beat up and you’re tired, I think having joint practices like this, going against a new face, a new opponent, it just gets your juices flowing.”

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); WR Tre Nixon; DLs Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Terez Hall (PUP), Anfernee Jennings, and Cameron McGrone (NFI), CBs Stephon Gilmore (PUP) and Myles Bryant; S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI); K Nick Folk; and LS Joe Cardona.

TEs Hunter Henry (shoulder) and Jonnu Smith (ankle) were present. Henry was in full uniform but spent the session doing conditioning work. Smith was not in uniform.

The Patriots released OL Jerald Hawkins.

INJURIES: TE Matt LaCosse was blasted by DE Derek Barnett as he went to catch a Cam Newton pass on a shallow crossing route. It was a loud crack, and Barnett immediately appeared to regret it and stayed with LaCosse as he was attended to by the medical staff. LaCosse eventually walked to the locker room, likely to be evaluated for a concussion.

Advertisement

“No one wants to see their teammate get carted off or laying on the ground after a play,” said Newton. “By no means did I intend to have any type of disaster on that play.”

Devin Asiasi and Troy Fumagalli are the lone healthy tight ends on the roster.

Eagles CB Darius Slay had to leave early after sustaining some friendly fire when fellow CB Zech McPhearson crunched him as both tried to defend a pass to Kendrick Bourne.

Philadelphia C Luke Juriga had to exit after Patriots rookie Christian Barmore ran him over during a one-on-one blocking drill.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAY

During a seven-on-seven session, Matt Judon undercut a crossing route, picked off a Jalen Hurts throw, and brought it back to the house, capping the play by somersaulting into the end zone

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ D’Angelo Ross made a nice interception off Joe Flacco during the one-on-one drills, fighting the receiver for the ball and ripping it away as they tumbled to the ground. It pumped up his teammates, one of whom bellowed, “Now that’s a pick!”

▪ Another nice day for N’Keal Harry, who made a tremendous one-handed grab of a Newton pass during individual drills, in which he went 5-0 vs. the Eagles defenders. He also capped the practice with a 20-yard touchdown grab from Mac Jones after dusting cornerback Michael Jacquet.

Advertisement

▪ Ja’Whaun Bentley picked Hurts during seven-on-sevens. He later dropped to the ground and did some penalty pushups after dropping another sure interception.

▪ Kristian Wilkerson dropped a pass despite being wide open during a late two-minute drill.

▪ For the 300th straight practice, Kyle Van Noy tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage (that stat is unofficial).

▪ Adrian Phillips knocked the ball out of Tyree Jackson’s hands, as Phillips continues to make life miserable for tight ends.

▪ Sony Michel’s brother, Marken, is in camp with the Eagles. The receiver played at UMass.

UP NEXT

Tuesday: Joint practice in Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Off.

Thursday: Exhibition Game 2, at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.