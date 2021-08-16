The Patriots preseason hall of fame: Remembering the guys who seemed destined for stardom only to disappear

He’s the surprise prospect, the under-the-radar undrafted free agent (or late-round pick) who becomes an August revelation at Patriots camp. Based on the small sample size, fans fit him for a gold jacket — or at least a spot on the depth chart — by the end of the month.

But more often than not, when the regular season starts, it’s the end of the road.

To remember the best of the best of the month of August, we’ve created the Patriots’ preseason hall of fame.

There are two ways to make it: As a relative unknown or as a notable player who distinguished himself elsewhere and landed in New England for a few weeks before ultimately retiring.

This isn’t about players like Malcolm Butler, David Andrews, and Julian Edelman. All three are examples of out-of-nowhere preseason stars, but that was simply setting the stage for what they’d do when the regular season came around. This list is for players who started strong but didn’t sustain that momentum.

Zach Sudfeld seemed destined to be the next great Patriots tight end. It didn't work out that way. Barry Chin

Zach Sudfeld, tight end

The gold standard against whom all others are measured. The 6-foot-7 Sudfeld was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Patriots in May 2013. A month later, Aaron Hernandez was arrested, paving the way for Sudfeld to become “Baby Gronk” that summer. With Hernandez out of the picture and Rob Gronkowski struggling with injuries, the genial Sudfeld was the man in camp. The Nevada prospect had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the preseason. He appeared poised to become the next great under-the-radar success story.

But when the real games began, he was overwhelmed by the speed of the action. With Gronkowski inactive for the first six weeks of the season, Sudfeld saw a ton of action but failed to record a single catch. To compound matters, he dropped a pass that led to an interception and he muffed an onside kick.

On Oct. 3, Sudfeld was released. He spent the rest of the 2013 season and all of 2014 with the Jets before his release. He ended up catching 10 passes for 148 yards in his 30 career games in the NFL.

Danny Etling, quarterback

Etling, a seventh-round pick out of LSU in 2018, makes the list because of one preseason game: Aug. 30, 2018, against the Giants. He rushed seven times for 113 yards and a touchdown in the summer finale, a stat line that includes an 86-yard run, the longest for a quarterback in the history of the franchise (preseason or regular season). He also went wire-to-wire at quarterback, finishing 18-for-32 for 157 yards and a touchdown pass.

But it was that surprisingly speedy run — and a clogged depth chart — that prompted the Patriots to consider him at wide receiver the next summer. It didn’t work, and he was ultimately cut loose. He was just released by the Seahawks.

Ralph Webb, running back

An undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt, Webb made a splash in his first preseason game in 2018. The 5-foot-9, 200-pounder — who rushed for 4,178 yards in his college career, best in Vandy history — rushed for 46 yards on 14 carries, finishing with two touchdowns and a pair of successful two-point conversions.

Webb was among the league leaders in rushing yards that summer with 102, which was enough to land him a spot on the practice squad. He was released that October, but has endured, bouncing from the Bucs to the Steelers to the CFL. He’s in camp this summer with Saskatchewan.

Patrick Cobbs, running back

In the summer of 2006, the Patriots were looking to build running back depth, and Cobbs, an undrafted free agent out of North Texas, appeared to have the right stuff. Cobbs finished third in the AFC in rushing that preseason with 38 carries for 188 yards and three touchdowns. (That includes 13 carries for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the all-important third preseason game of the summer.) He also caught seven passes for 115 yards and a receiving touchdown. His reward? A cutdown-day trade to the Steelers for an undisclosed draft pick. He bounced around the league for a few seasons before retiring in 2011.

Kanorris Davis, safety

Davis was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Patriots in the spring of 2013 out of Troy. Built like a fire hydrant, he distinguished himself that summer as a do-anything special teamer. The linebacker-turned-safety’s signature moment came in a preseason game against Washington, when he had his helmet knocked off along the sidelines, but sprung to his feet and chased down the returner 20 yards away.

Plays like that kept him around Foxborough — either on the practice squad or the active roster — for the 2013 season. He had a brief stint in the CFL with Toronto, but is now out of the game.

Chris Harper, wide receiver

The receiver out of Cal was one of the feel-good stories of summer 2015. He ended the preseason with 15 catches (tied for fourth in the league) for 150 yards and a touchdown. The highlight came in the preseason opener when he had a team-high seven catches against the Packers. He was also fourth in the AFC that summer with an average of 11.6 yards per punt return.

It was all enough to win him a spot on the active roster in an era where the Patriots were looking for some stability at the return position as well as some receiving depth. Harper was seen as someone who could provide a nice boost in both areas. But he played in just five games that season, and was cut after a muffed punt in a November loss to Denver. He played nine games with San Francisco in 2016, but has been out of the game since.

Bam Childress, wide receiver

Childress was a speedy, undersized (5-foot-9) receiver out of Ohio State who was added as an undrafted free agent in the spring of 2005. That preseason, he finished tied with Ben Watson for the most catches on the team, and demonstrated special teams value on punt and kick returns. His performance that summer was enough to win him a spot on the practice squad for portions of the next three seasons.

Shockmain Davis, wide receiver

An undrafted free agent out of Angelo State, Davis had five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in the 2000 preseason, including a game against the Buccaneers in which he had a pair of receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. (His 25.2 yards per catch was the best on the team, and among the best in the league that preseason.)

His most notable performance came in the preseason opener, when he caught one of the first passes of Tom Brady’s professional career, a 12-yarder where Brady almost got him decleated by some sideline equipment. He ended up sticking around for the 2000 season, his only one in the NFL, and finished with two catches for 12 yards.

John Lynch played the entirety of the Patriots' fourth preseason game when he spent time with the team in summer 2008. Jim Rogash

John Lynch, defensive back

Despite the fact that Lynch was done — at least in his mind — after the 2007 season, he couldn’t say no to Bill Belichick, who called him frequently that offseason trying to convince him to give it one more shot as a member of the Patriots.

As a result, the future Hall of Famer spent the final few weeks of his career in New England in the summer of 2008. It was fun seeing Lynch in a Patriots uniform, but in hindsight, he says he knew fairly quickly he wasn’t going to play at the same level. So, he went to Belichick just before the preseason finale with a request.

”I said, ‘Bill, I’m not going to play this year. I’m done. But I’ve got one request: I want you to let me play the entire fourth preseason game.’ He said, ‘I can’t do that. You’ll be out there with free agents.’ I said, ‘Please.’ He did, and let me tell you, I had some fun,” Lynch said on a Fox broadcast in 2015.

Lynch retired that November. He is now the 49ers’ general manager.

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver

Wayne was also a veteran pondering retirement when Belichick came calling. The longtime Colt signed with the Patriots on Aug. 24, 2015, and had two catches for 24 yards that summer. But the 36-year-old didn’t last long; he asked for and was granted his release 11 days later.

There was some debate as to how it all ended — it was initially reported Wayne retired because he felt like he wasn’t having fun in New England, something he later disputed. All you needed to know was that Wayne said the Patriots told him to keep his $450,000 signing bonus.

”They told me to keep it,” Wayne later said. “If they would have said, ‘We want it back,’ I would have given it back. You find $1,000, and they say you can keep it, put it in your damn wallet.”

Belichick took a different tact.

”Reggie’s time here was brief but it only confirmed what I already thought — he is a true professional who represents every positive attribute a player should emulate,” Belichick said at the time. “Our parting was mutually agreed upon and I am personally grateful to have worked with one of the great NFL players of the past two decades.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.