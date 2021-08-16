Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor catches up with Eagles friends at joint practice

Before practice began, Agholor hugged and caught up with Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman , who drafted him with a first-round pick in 2015. He also greeted guard Isaac Seumalo and outside linebacker Conner Barwin .

“It was fun,” Agholor said Monday. “At the end of the day, we came out here to compete, to learn, and to grow as players. It was fun, and for me, the cool part about it was to also see guys I’ve played with also working on their craft and enjoying the game of football.”

PHILADELPHIA — Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor was all smiles after his first joint practice against his former team, the Eagles.

Advertisement

Agholor spent his first five NFL seasons in Philadelphia, winning Super Bowl LII, before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders for a year and then with the Patriots on a two-year, $22 million deal.

While his tenure with the Eagles is sometimes remembered for his inconsistencies, Agholor expressed a fondness for his first stop in the league.

“It’s a special place,” he said. “After the practice, I was able to show love and receive love from special people.”

Other familiar faces for Agholor included wide receiver Greg Ward, whom he called “a little brother.” And even though he wasn’t teammates with rookie receiver DeVonta Smith, Agholor is familiar with the first-round pick because the two trained together in Tampa over the offseason.

Agholor, who didn’t play in New England’s preseason opener last week, put forth a strong showing during practice. He made multiple impressive catches, including a 30-yard or so touchdown from rookie quarterback Mac Jones during seven-on-seven drills.

Did he have any extra motivation because he was going against his former team? Agholor brushed off that notion.

“I’m motivated by being in this league,” he said. “It’s not about coming back here.”

Advertisement

Agholor caught nine passes against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Eric Gay/Associated Press

Agholor shared his gratitude for Roseman and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, but he didn’t say much else about his departure following the 2019 season. Asked whether he ever wonders “what if?”, he shook his head.

“I don’t think anything in my life was a mistake,” Agholor said. “There’s no ‘what-ifs?’ It’s all a part of whatever was for me.”

The 28-year-old reiterated he is “super happy” with his current opportunity with the Patriots.

“I never stop working on my game,” he said. “That was a goal I’ve had since I got in this league, is to just progress. I just work on my game.”

Newton clarifies

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton clarified one of his recent Instagram captions, saying his words had nothing to do with football.

“I use my social platform to really become a human,” Newton said. “I don’t really talk about football things. I try and post minimal football things because at the end of the day, I’m a human being. That statement wasn’t for football. It was more so like a human.”

On Friday, Newton posted a series of photos with the caption, “I’m far from perfect… But loyalty, I deserve it.” The message prompted his followers to speculate about its meaning.

Asked whom or what he was talking about, Newton cracked a joke.

“The girls in my life,” he said with a laugh. “Just teasing.”

Newton went on to say he did not expect the caption to be interpreted within the context of his standing on the Patriots. After re-signing on a one-year deal to return to New England, Newton is competing with Jones for the starting job.

Advertisement

Coach Bill Belichick has previously said, “Cam’s our quarterback,” but Newton revealed Monday that Belichick hasn’t told him he’s officially the starter for Week 1.

Still, Newton explained that his caption pertained to his off-field relationships rather than anything football-related.

“I’m a person who is away from my kids a lot, especially during the year, away from my family a lot, away from my friends a lot, away from the people who know me the most a lot,” Newton said. “I’m not perfect by that, and that’s what I was kind of meaning by that.”

Asked for his thoughts on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy declined to share. Said Van Noy: “I don’t want to say anything about them or anything.” … The Patriots released offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, who had signed with the team July 30.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.