As Red Sox head to New York, a different Yankees team awaits

Gleyber Torres is out with a thumb sprain, and Gio Urshela is out with a hamstring injury. Though the Yankees are 19-9 since the All-Star break, this could be a chance for the Red Sox to gain a bit more ground. The Sox’ lead over New York shrunk to just 2½ games in the American League East standings heading into Monday night.

The Red Sox begin a three-game set with New York at Yankee Stadium with Tuesday’s doubleheader. Rizzo, who has been on the COVID-IL, reportedly received cardiac screening Monday. If all goes well, he will go through a workout Tuesday, yet he won’t be activated immediately, meaning there’s a strong possibility the Red Sox might miss him this series.

The Red Sox have taken care of business against the Yankees this season, dominating them to the tune of a 10-3 record so far. But with the acquisitions of Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo , this is a different Yankee bunch.

Yet, perhaps the Sox’ recent sweep of the Orioles is what can get them back on track. Additionally, the Red Sox have some new faces, too, including Kyle Schwarber. He collected his first two hits in a Red Sox uniform (both doubles) in Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Orioles.

Schwarber will get his first experience of a Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, and he is looking forward to it.

“I’m definitely very excited to be a part of the rivalry,” Schwarber said. “Just to watch it on TV and see how the ballpark is in both places and the challenge of both teams going out there and grinding it out. That’s something that you look forward to as a ballplayer and I’m excited to be on the Red Sox side of it and go out there and face the challenge.”

Nate Eovaldi or Tanner Houck will be Tuesday’s starters, but the Red Sox haven’t announced who will pitch in which game.

Devers starting to walk the walk

It was an at-bat that might have gotten swept to the side during the Sox’ sweep of the lowly Orioles.

In his first at-bat Sunday, Rafael Devers negotiated a walk. The changeup by O’s starter Keegan Akin was well off the plate. But Devers is naturally a very good bad-ball hitter and is enticed to swing at some of those pitches. The walk was not only important because it helped lead to a three-run first capped by J.D. Martinez’s homer, but it also marked Devers’s 48th walk of the season, tying a career-high set in 2019. Nevertheless, it took Devers 702 plate appearances in 2019 to get to those 48 walks. This season, he’s compiled those 48 walks in 482 plate appearances.

“I think he’s recognizing that teams in certain situations, he’s not going to get pitches to hit,” manager Alex Cora said. “He’s been more disciplined up in the zone lately with the fastball. He recognizes that there’s certain situations he’s going to get pitches to hit. It’s the other way around. He zones in on one certain spot. If it’s not there, he’ll take his walk.”

Devers’s chase rate is down to 37.3 percent this year. It was 40.5 percent in 2019 and 42.3 percent last year.

“He’s still grinding. He’s only 24,” Cora said. “He keeps improving. He’s putting everything together now.”

Cordero sent down to Worcester

Franchy Cordero was optioned to Triple A Worcester, and Travis Shaw was officially added to the Sox’ roster. Cordero hit just .219 with no extra-base hits in 34 plate appearances since being recalled . . . Marwin Gonzalez, who was recently designated for assignment Friday when Schwarber came off the injured list, was released.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.