Revolution forward Adam Buksa called up to Poland national team

Revolution forward Adam Buksa was called up to the Poland national team for a set of upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the first week of September. Poland takes on Albania on Sept. 2, San Marino on Sept. 5, and England on Sept. 8. It’s Buksa’s second call-up to the national team, but he is yet to register his first international cap having not made an appearance on his first time around with Poland in 2018. Buksa will miss New England’s game against the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 8 while away on international duty. The striker has bagged 14 goals 43 career games for the Revolution, with eight goals in 20 appearances this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers have brought back guard Eric Bledsoe to the team where he started his NBA career. A trade with the Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles after being the 18th pick overall out of Kentucky in 2010 before going to Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans. “We are excited to add Eric, a strong, versatile guard and an established playmaker who can attack the paint and defend multiple positions,” said Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations. “Eric started his career with the Clippers and we’re delighted to bring him back.” Memphis only acquired Bledsoe in a trade July 26 with New Orleans that also brought the Grizzlies center Steven Adams in exchange for center Jonas Valanciunas along with a swap of multiple draft picks. Bledsoe averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Pelicans, who had acquired him from Milwaukee during the 2020 offseason as part of a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Bucks.

Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again

Another college football season will start with everyone chasing the Tide. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. Coming off its sixth national championship under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide enters the season loaded with potential replacements for the record-breakers and NFL draft picks who have moved on, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters in the poll presented by Regions Bank. Oklahoma is No. 2, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson (each received six first-place votes). Ohio State, which lost to the Tide in last season’s championship game, is No. 4 after receiving a first-place vote. Georgia received three first-place votes and rounds out the top five.

MISCELLANY

Globe’s Joe Sullivan honored by APSE

Joe Sullivan, former sports editor of the Boston Globe, was honored at the Associated Press Sports Editors summer conference in Las Vegas with the Jack Berninger Award for service to APSE. A longtime APSE member who was active on local and national levels, Sullivan retired as sports editor of the Globe in 2018. He led many APSE workshops over the years, and won the award for 2020, the receipt of which was delayed as last summer’s conference was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don’t think Joe ever missed a (Northeast) regional meeting, no matter how far away it was,” said Greg Brownell, sports editor of the Glen Falls (N.Y.) Post-Star and a longtime APSE member and former third vice-president. “There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do to help the region or an individual member. Joe was there to help anyone, anytime. If you were in Boston, his door was open. So many of us are better sports editors, and better journalists, because of Joe.”