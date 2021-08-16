The Yankees have looked pretty bad at times this year, but watch out for them

The Sox improved to 7-0 against New York with a shutout win at Yankee Stadium July 16. The Yanks finally snapped the string the next day, but as recently as July 25, the then-first place Red Sox had a nine-game lead over New York. The Sox own a 10-3 season advantage and have outscored their rivals, 61-43.

The upstart Bostons pantsed the Yankees twice in June, sweeping a three-game set in the Bronx and another at Fenway June 25-27. When the Red Sox took the field in Oakland on the night of July 3, they led the Yankees by a whopping 10 games.

Red Sox fans have enjoyed the pain and pratfalls of the Yankees this season.

When the Yankees went out and got Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo at the trade deadline while the Sox did little, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy laughed and said, “They had to be active because I think they are 3-10 against us.”

The American League East looks very different now as the Red Sox prepare for three games in two days at Yankee Stadium beginning Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

The Red Sox just endured a two-week belly flop of 11 losses in 14 games, falling out of first place behind Tampa Bay, while watching the Yankees and Blue Jays gain considerable ground. Even after a feel-good weekend sweep of the tanking Orioles at Fenway, Boston’s lead over New York is down to 2½ games, one in the loss column.

Despite injuries, slumps, underperformance, and hideous blown saves, the Yankees somehow managed to go 23-11 — best record in baseball (tied with the Giants) — from July 6-Aug. 16. Beating the White Sox Sunday, the Bronx Bombers got to 13 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season and somehow finished 5-1 against the AL Central leaders.

The Red Sox are not worried. After beating the Orioles (a team that is trying to lose games) for a third straight time Sunday, manager Alex Cora announced, “We have our ace [Chris Sale] back. We’re feeling really good the way we’re going as a [rotation] and it’s getting better and better and will get better.”

Sale will not pitch against the Yankees, just as he did not pitch against the Rays last week. The Sox are doing everything they can to protect his $145 million arm and did not want him in high-leverage games after his two-year hiatus for Tommy John surgery. They want maximum rest and minimum stress for Sale. Cora greatly admires what Sale did to get back to the majors and wants only positivity for his ace lefty.

Sale’s final rehab start for the WooSox was Aug. 7 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. With the normal four days off, he would have been on schedule to return to the big leagues last Thursday against the Rays at Fenway (Tanner Houck started in an 8-1 loss). That, in turn, would have put Sale on the Yankee Stadium mound this week.

Instead, the Sox decided to give Sale an extra couple of days rest and a soft reentry against the Orioles in a 16-2 win. Sale’s second start is scheduled for Friday night at Fenway against the 42-76 Texas Rangers.

Nate Eovaldi and Houck will start for Boston in Tuesday’s doubleheader (the Sox haven’t told us which guy for which game yet), with Nick Pivetta getting the ball Wednesday. Jordan Montgomery and Luis Gil are down to start the doubleheader games for New York.

Every time we say, “Watch out for the Yanks,” they suffer another loss to COVID protocol or some amazing bullpen implosion.

But we’ll say it again anyway.

Watch out for the Yankees. Rizzo, Gary Sanchez, Aroldis Chapman, and Domingo German are getting close. And they’re getting some good work from no-names Nestor Cortes Jr., Lucas Luetge, and Wandy Peralta.

“We’re finding out a lot about other people,” manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

Swell.

Personally, I can’t wait. I can’t wait for these three games in two days, and the delicious, very real possibility of a one-game playoff at Fenway between the Red Sox and Yankees in the first game of October.

Just like in 1978.

Hope Chris Sale gets the ball for that one.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.