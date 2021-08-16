An iconic bridge sees US allies flee Afghanistan as Soviets did

The scene Thursday mirrored an iconic moment 32 years ago at the end of the failed Soviet war in Afghanistan, when the bridge provided the final exit route out of the country for the defeated Soviet army.

And again last week, the bridge, which spans the Amu Darya River between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, provided a backdrop for a watershed moment in the fighting. In a chaotic retreat from the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, pro-government soldiers streamed onto the crossing, seeking safety on the opposite bank.

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan — The bridge has an eerily Orwellian name — the Friendship Bridge — and a storied history in Afghanistan’s wars.

Then, red flags fixed to the armored vehicles flapped in a winter wind as the departing Soviet troops drove and marched across the bridge on Feb. 15, 1989. That was meant to signal an organized, dignified exit for the superpower’s army after a decade of occupation and defeats.

The Soviet commander, General Boris V. Gromov, walked alone behind the last armored column as it rumbled across and out of the country. He then declared that Russia was done with Afghanistan.

“That’s it,” Gromov told a television crew. “Not one Soviet soldier or officer is behind my back.”

The Red Army withdrew ceremonially.

The armored vehicles rolled across over the roiling, glacier-fed river slowly and precisely, as if in a parade. On the Uzbek side, women met the soldiers with the traditional greeting of bread and salt. Soldiers were given wristwatches for their service. Television cameras filmed.

The Biden administration had made a point of avoiding a similar scene of ceremonial closure for the US Army in Afghanistan, hardly imaginable now in any case given the unexpectedly rapid collapse of the US-backed government Sunday.

The US commander, General Austin Miller, quietly left the country July 12. And the United States evacuated its headquarters at Bagram Airfield — a site originally built by the Soviets — without a formal handover to the Afghan army.

The retreat over the Friendship Bridge of soldiers loyal to the US-backed Afghan government, which collapsed just three days later, was a more chaotic scene than the Soviet departure decades earlier.

The Taliban seized Mazar-e-Sharif swiftly after breaking through the Afghan army’s front lines. The government security forces and the militias of two warlords — Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Muhammad Noor — fled toward the bridge about 45 miles to the north seeking safety.

By evening, the Friendship Bridge became a stalled traffic jam of cars and pickup trucks laden with soldiers, social media posts showed.

There was no dignified exit.

Uzbek authorities allowed in one group of 84 pro-government soldiers but arrested them for illegal border crossing, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. They blocked others from crossing.

Russian officials have been ambivalent in their public statements about the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, three decades after their own withdrawal.

They have not been above scoring propaganda points by noting the abandonment of allies and failure of a long-running US foreign policy. But Russia could now also be forced to defend Central Asian client states against Islamist extremism in Afghanistan. The US military had been doing that job.

“It came as a surprise,” Zamir Kabulov, a former Russian ambassador to Afghanistan, said Monday in an interview with the Echo of Moscow radio station, speaking of the quick collapse of the US-backed government. “We thought the Afghan army, whatever its state, would resist for some time. But apparently we were too optimistic in evaluating the quality of training of the American and NATO armed forces.”

The White House has said that the Afghan army was trained and equipped but lacked the will to fight.

“They have what they need,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

And Afghan and US officials have said that starting in 2018, Moscow had been clandestinely arming a Taliban group operating around the city of Kunduz, a dusty regional trade hub east of the Friendship Bridge. It was, in a sense, payback for the US support of the anti-Soviet insurgency years ago.

But as the Taliban swept through northern Afghanistan this summer, eventually taking Kunduz and other major cities, the Russian military deployed tanks for a military exercise near the border in Tajikistan.