In the latest season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ a quiet show of strength

But I found myself engaged again when June finally made it to Canada. Sure, some of the storylines there were forced, but at least it no longer felt like the same old thing. I was especially interested in how June and Luke coped with reconnection after trauma, and I was especially impressed by O. T. Fagbenle, who plays Luke. He managed to convey all the complications at play between them, quietly but clearly. He was most deservedly nominated for a supporting actor Emmy — his first — this summer.

I had a mixed reaction to the latest, fourth season of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” [spoiler alert]. At first, I hated watching it, as it plowed forward with redundant amounts of torture, brutality, and, for Elisabeth Moss’ June, outrageously good luck. The writers seemed to be turning June into a superhero.

So a couple of things about Fagbenle, who was also in the cast of HBO’s “Looking.” First of all, he starred in Hulu’s “Maxxx,” which he wrote. The 2020 show is about an obnoxious washed-up boy band star (it pairs nicely with “Girls5eva” on Peacock) who’s desperate to make a comeback and win back his supermodel ex. He’s a narcissist addicted to stardom, and he’ll do anything to get back in the public eye.

The tone of the show is cringey and over-the-top — see Maxxx try to turn a funeral service into a career vehicle — but sharp, too. It’s perfect for a punchy mood. Fagbenle makes sure there’s something sympathetic about Maxxx, too, including his genuine affection for his teen son, to keep us invested. Added plus: Christopher Meloni as an insane music mogul.

Secondly, Fagbenle has a high-profile gig arriving soon: He is going to play Barack Obama in “The First Lady,” an anthology series that will run on Showtime. He’ll appear opposite Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, with Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Kiefer Sutherland as FDR. No premiere date has been announced yet.

And finally, he has just been cast in “WeCrashed,” an Apple TV+ miniseries based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, and America Ferrera are also in the show, which is about the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of the startup WeWork.

