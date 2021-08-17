Boston solar developer Nexamp raises $240 million

Nexamp, a Boston-based energy company, said Tuesday it raised $240 million in funding, allowing the solar panel developer to expand as the renewable-energy market gains momentum.
The deal, led by Generate Capital, comes on the heels of a debt financing round of $440 million in March, bringing this year’s total haul to $680 million, the company said.
Nexamp plans to use the money to build more solar farms across the country, officials said. The company collects and stores energy, and then distributes it to a network of customers and businesses across the country.
“It’s clear that consumers want more options for reducing their environmental footprint,” said Zaid Ashai, the chief executive of Nexamp, in a statement. “They want more control over their costs.”
Founded in 2007 by two US Army veterans, Nexamp provides solar energy to 40,000 customers in 10 states, according to the company. In early August, Walmart partnered with 23 solar farms in Nexamp’s network to provide energy to over 30 of its stores in New York state.
Nexamp has grown to more than 300 employees, tripling its workforce in less than three years, as demand — accelerated by the pandemic — has increased for renewable energy, officials said. Locally, the company has offices in Boston, Haverhill, Sturbridge, and Portland, Maine.
