Boston solar developer Nexamp raises $240 million

Nexamp, a Boston-based energy company, said Tuesday it raised $240 million in funding, allowing the solar panel developer to expand as the renewable-energy market gains momentum.

The deal, led by Generate Capital, comes on the heels of a debt financing round of $440 million in March, bringing this year’s total haul to $680 million, the company said.

Nexamp plans to use the money to build more solar farms across the country, officials said. The company collects and stores energy, and then distributes it to a network of customers and businesses across the country.