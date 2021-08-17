Nexamp raises $240 million in funding

Nexamp, a Boston-based energy company, said Tuesday it raised $240 million in funding, allowing the solar panel developer to expand as the renewable-energy market gains momentum. The deal, led by Generate Capital, comes on the heels of a debt financing round of $440 million in March, bringing this year’s total haul to $680 million, the company said. Nexamp plans to use the money to build more solar farms across the country, officials said. The company collects and stores energy, and then distributes it to a network of customers and businesses across the country. “It’s clear that consumers want more options for reducing their environmental footprint,” said Zaid Ashai, the chief executive of Nexamp, in a statement. “They want more control over their costs.” Founded in 2007 by two US Army veterans, Nexamp provides solar energy to 40,000 customers in 10 states, according to the company. In early August, Walmart partnered with 23 solar farms in Nexamp’s network to provide energy to over 30 of its stores in New York state. Nexamp has grown to more than 300 employees, tripling its workforce in less than three years, as demand — accelerated by the pandemic — has increased for renewable energy, officials said. Locally, the company has offices in Boston, Haverhill, Sturbridge, and Portland, Maine. — PRANSHU VERMA

INDUSTRIAL

Factory production up in July, led by auto plants

US factory production in July posted the strongest gain in four months, reflecting a surge in production at auto plants that are still wrestling with major supply chain problems. Manufacturing output increased 1.4 percent last month following a decline of 0.3 percent in June, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. It was the best showing since a 3.4 percent gain in March. Overall, industrial production — which includes manufacturing, utilities, and mining — posted a 0.9 percent increase, the best performance since a 2.8 percent surge in March. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEAT

Beef costs expected to climb as meatpacking plants struggle to find workers

The owner of Burger King and Popeyes expects US beef costs to climb this quarter as labor shortages across the country make it tough to staff meatpacking plants, according to an internal document. Restaurant Brands International Inc., which owns the Tim Hortons chain as well, also sees higher costs for key ingredients including pork that it uses for sausage and bacon, the company said in a July report that was viewed by Bloomberg News. According to the document, stimulus checks in the United States are reducing incentives for meatpacking workers to show up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

China buys a stake in company that owns TikTok

In another sign of China’s tightening grip on the country’s growing technology sector, the government has taken an ownership stake in a subsidiary that controls the domestic Chinese social media and information platforms of ByteDance, the Beijing-based company that owns TikTok. The ownership stake does not appear to directly affect TikTok, the wildly popular video service that last year surpassed Facebook Messenger as the most downloaded app in the United States. But the development could prompt fresh debate about whether TikTok poses national-security risks to American users. In any case, it suggests that China is pushing for more sway over ByteDance, whose TikTok-like platform inside of China is called Douyin. — WASHINGTON POST

E-COMMERCE

Amazon surpasses Walmart

Amazon has eclipsed Walmart to become the world’s largest retail seller outside China, according to corporate and industry data, a milestone in the shift from brick-and-mortar to online shopping that has changed how people buy everything from Teddy Grahams to teddy bears. Propelled in part by surging demand during the pandemic, people spent more than $610 billion on Amazon over the 12 months ending in June, according to Wall Street estimates compiled by the financial research firm FactSet. — NEW YORK TIMES

PHONES

Google lowers price of entry-level phone

Google’s latest entry-level 5G smartphone will offer a larger screen, water resistance, and a bigger battery as the company tries to woo budget-minded shoppers and increase its modest market share. The $449 Pixel 5a costs $50 less than last year’s Pixel 4a 5G with a limited update of features and a small downgrade in 5G standards support. It’s still modeled on the idea of offering the flagship Pixel 5′s marquee features in a more affordable package. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSTRUCTION

Home builders don’t have a rosy outlook

US homebuilder sentiment fell to a 13-month low in August amid high prices and costs as well as continuing supply shortages. A gauge of builder sentiment decreased for a third month to 75 from a July reading of 80, the largest drop since April 2020, National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo data showed Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for no change in the index from the month before. Although recent price declines in building materials like lumber are good news for builders, strong demand and low inventories are keeping some buyers out of the market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INVESTING

Shkreli has paid back nearly all the restitution ordered by the government

Jailed fund manager Martin Shkreli may get to keep his “low-dollar Picasso” engraving and Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter V” album, as court records show he’s already paid off the almost $7.4 million he was ordered to pay the government as a result of his 2017 conviction. Shkreli, who is serving a seven-year sentence for securities fraud committed while running two hedge funds, had repaid about $5.12 million as of early April through asset sales, records show. Last month, prosecutors said the remaining $2.24 million was satisfied after the sale of the only copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.” In 2015, Shkreli paid $2 million for the album, which came with a handmade nickel-silver box and a leather-bound book with lyrics and a certificate of authenticity. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOUSING

Rents for single-family homes continue to climb, except in Boston

US single-family home rental prices jumped 7.5 percent in June, showing no sign of abating amid a hot housing market and construction lags. The year-over-year pace accelerated from 6.6 percent in May, which was the biggest percentage gain since at least 2005, according to CoreLogic Inc., which tracks changes nationally. The most expensive homes saw the biggest jump in rents, at 9.6 percent. The highest single-family rent price increases continue to be recorded in the Southwest, with Phoenix and Las Vegas up by 16.5 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively, CoreLogic said. Chicago and Boston were the only two of the 20 metropolitan areas analyzed to post rent decreases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOOLS

Stanley Black & Decker buys rest of company that makes lawn tractors

Stanley Black & Decker agreed to buy the remaining 80 percent of MTD Holdings Inc., the family-led maker of Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt lawn tractors and power tools. The cash transaction will complete a relation that began when New Britain, Conn.-based toolmaker Stanley bought 20 percent of MTD in 2019, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. Stanley said it decided to buy the rest of the company because of its strong brands and trends among consumers to focus more on lawn and garden care, and a push toward electrification in tools. — BLOOMBERG NEWS