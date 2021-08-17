Retail sales slide more than expected in July as Delta variant worries grow

Online spending slid 3.1 percent as consumers also cut back on clothing, furniture, and groceries. Though there were some bright spots — gas stations, bars, and restaurants all reported revenue growth — July marked the second overall drop in retail sales in three months. Analysts said that could portend a longer-term shift and more cautious consumers.

Retail sales fell a more-than-expected 1.1 percent, to $617.7 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, after a surprise uptick in June. Sales of cars and auto parts — which were hampered by a computer chip shortage — tumbled 3.9 percent.

Americans pulled back on purchases in July as the fast-spreading Delta variant introduced a new level of uncertainty to an economy struggling against an ever-evolving pandemic.

‘’There are signs that pent-up demand has passed its peak,’’ said Ted Rossman, an analyst at CreditCards.com. ‘’The first round of advance child tax credit payments went out in July, and unlike previous rounds of government stimulus, this didn’t lead to an immediate pop in retail spending.’’

Consumer sentiment — which nosedived between July and August — has hit a 10-year low, according to a closely watched measure released last week by the University of Michigan. The current reading is 70.2, compared with 81.2 in July.

‘’Consumers reported a stunning loss of confidence in the first half of August,’’ Richard Curtin, chief economist of the consumer survey, said in a statement. ‘’There is little doubt that the pandemic’s resurgence due to the Delta variant has been met with a mixture of reason and emotion.’’

While the US economy officially marked its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in June, the Delta variant has created new uncertainties. The United States reported more than 900,000 new coronavirus cases last week — the biggest weekly tally since January — according to tracking by The Washington Post. The numbers underscore the toll the variant has exacted on the country even with more than half of Americans fully vaccinated.

Consumer spending drives roughly 70 percent of the US economy, making it a crucial component of the recovery. Wall Street signaled its disappointment in the retail report, with the Dow Jones industrial average shedding nearly 280 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also traded slightly lower.

The slowdown in spending comes as retailers begin reporting quarterly earnings. Two of the nation’s largest chains — Walmart and Home Depot — said Tuesday that sales had picked up in the most recent quarter, though the rate of growth had slowed from earlier in the year.

Sales at Walmart rose 2.4 percent in the second quarter, compared with a 5.6 percent increase a year earlier, when shoppers were stocking up on food and households essentials.

Growth also cooled at Home Depot, where much of last year’s sales spikes were driven by stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits. And as vacations were canceled and commutes eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic, many consumers channeled those savings into upgrading their homes.

‘’These trends are now abating, albeit gradually, which is evident in the decline in the number of shoppers visiting Home Depot during the quarter,’’ said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, a consulting firm that tracks the retail market.

He added that inflation, coupled with a surge in coronavirus cases throughout much of the country, has put a damper on consumer spending.

‘’There is now a very clear sign that the momentum which has propelled the sector is slowing and that growth rates are moderating as a result,’’ he said.

Those who did shop at Home Depot spent more on average as the average ticket size rose by 11 percent, helping drive the company’s sales up 8.1 percent over the previous year. But analysts said the increase was likely driven by spiking lumber prices and not by customer demand.

‘’Some of the trends we saw throughout the pandemic may be shifting, evidenced by Home Depot seeing less customers in stores and home improvement projects taking a backseat,’’ said Mike Loewengart, a managing director at E*TRADE Financial. ‘’And despite a rise in some restrictions, more could be spending on experiences and services as we close out the summer. The jury is out on how Americans will continue to spend.’’