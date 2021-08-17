An appetizer idea book inspired by wedding cocktail hours

“Ultimate Appetizer Ideabook: 225 Simple, All-Occasion Recipes” (Chronicle Books, $19.99). Handout

For wedding photographers Kiera and Cole Stipovich of Concord, some of their favorite moments to capture are during the cocktail hour. That’s when the bride and groom begin to relax, says Kiera. Snapping also the wonderful collection of hors d’oeuvres served inspired the pair to write the “Ultimate Appetizer Ideabook: 225 Simple, All-Occasion Recipes” (Chronicle Books, $19.99). The chunky, short hardcover reflects the Stipovichs’s career photographing weddings and their roots and passion for cooking. “We both come from families that are food obsessed,” says Kiera, who previously ran a cookie business. Instead of trolling recipe websites, you can use the handy book for ideas for quick nibbles and snacks, dips and spreads for an impromptu get-together to heartier appetizers that take a bit longer to prepare. Some are popular and modest dishes dressed up with new flavors. You’ll find recipes for roasted edamame and chickpeas seasoned either with garam masala or cayenne and brown sugar; cilantro-lime pistachios; fontina tart squares with roasted red pepper; and cauliflower, cheddar, and smoked paprika fritters. Dessert recipes are offered too: crispy rice cereal squares heightened with browned butter and fleur de sel that can be made quickly; cast iron brownies and blondies, and coconut latte truffles. Recipes are accompanied with photos the couple shot in their own kitchen. Available at Greentail Table, 343 Watertown St., Newton, 617-244-3510; Joy Street Life +Home, 49 Comm. Ave., Concord, 978-341-8613; indiebound.org, amazon.com, and other booksellers.