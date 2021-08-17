Littleburg is here to let us know that the meatless future tastes amazing

We are all recent vegetarians. Vegans aren’t really a thing yet, or I’m sure every kid on that floor would be one, the better to stick it to The Man-slash-our parents. To swear off meat is still to declare yourself part of the counterculture, which is a fun thing to do when you’re living out your adolescent angst in safe and comfortable middle-class suburbia. It’s a very Moosewood world for us weirdos. We eat a lot of Hungarian mushroom soup. Also cheese pizza. I have accepted Madhur Jaffrey as my personal savior, giving thanks for my daily dal and all the other deeply delicious things I cook from her books ; I still use those techniques and recipes today. When I go out to dinner, I do a lot of explaining. No, chicken broth isn’t OK. No, I don’t eat fish. Yes, of course, I’ll have the veggie pasta; I’ll always have the veggie pasta. Eventually, I travel to the UK and eat jacket potatoes day and night, so many jacket potatoes, too many jacket potatoes, and I decide to start eating chicken again. It’s self-preservation, or maybe just that I’ve left suburbia and adolescent angst behind. I never lose my deep love of lentils. I plant vegetable gardens and join CSAs. I don’t cook much meat myself. But it’s the era of swaggering carnivore chefs and “everything’s better with bacon,” and I learn to love a juicy medium-rare restaurant steak.

It’s 1980-something, and we are lying on the floor of someone’s childhood bedroom, high as kites amid the swirl of nag champa incense. We are eating cheese pizza and absolutely terrible banana chocolate chip cookies baked by “Dan,” a wiry paranoiac who rides his bike many miles to fetch pot each weekend and invents stoned recipes on the fly. He is, per usual, ranting, and the world deserves it. It could be the government. It could be consumerism. It could be the high school we are attempting to graduate from, where the vice principal hangs a larger-than-life portrait of Ronald Reagan on his office wall. Today it is McDonald’s, Dan’s favorite symbol of corporate evil, a loogie in the eye of Mama Earth and healthful living, a bloodthirsty murderer of flocks of fluffy animals, as he is preaching it. We nod and roll our eyes and nod some more and eat all of the absolutely terrible banana chocolate chip cookies. (Dan’s prospects seem fuzzy in the moment, but he will go on to become a successful organic pot farmer, a field that allows him to put that paranoia to good use.)

Littleburg’s signature gyro is a standout, a satisfying, substantial combination of seitan, fried potatoes, almond tzatziki, and pickled onion wrapped in a chewy-fluffy flatbread. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Now it’s now. I’m in Union Square, Somerville, picking up dinner from Littleburg. It’s the project of Graham Boswell, who worked at restaurants such as Oleana and Taco Party. In 2017, he started a vegan pop-up business, which morphed into a delivery service during the pandemic. Last month, Littleburg added a takeout counter, in a space alongside backbar, Bronwyn, and Field & Vine, a neat little instant community. The line out front could serve as an advertisement for the vegan lifestyle, a cluster of lovely women with glowing skin wearing pretty sundresses and saying supportive things to one another.

Advertisement

Swearing off meat isn’t particularly counterculture anymore. Many restaurants have vegetarian and vegan options on the menu, far beyond the token veggie pasta, things anyone would want to order. Vegans are decidedly a thing, as are flexitarians, people who eat meat but for one reason or another — personal health, the environment, animal welfare — have decided to consume less of it. According to Mike Kostyo, trendologist at food market research company Datassential, 24 percent of consumers now identify as flexitarians; 43 percent say they plan to increase their plant protein consumption, and 38 percent eat plant-based foods daily or weekly. The recent United Nations report on climate change — the one UN Secretary-General António Guterres called a “code red for humanity” — is likely to further accelerate the growth of plant-based dining, as the urgency of the crisis drives people to change their lifestyles. Sure, having “burgers” instead of burgers for dinner isn’t going to save the planet in and of itself, but a shift in diet for the general population is also a shift in awareness and mind-set, and the general population incubates the next wave of policymakers, thinkers, and corporate leaders.

Advertisement

Saffron fried rice with falafel at Littleburg. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

And here comes Littleburg to let us know that the meatless — or meat-less — future tastes amazing. Boswell has absorbed the flavors and dishes of Greek cuisine via the family of girlfriend Olivia Kotsopoulos, and both the takeout and delivery menus reflect that. Littleburg’s signature gyro is a standout, a satisfying, substantial combination of seitan, fried potatoes, almond tzatziki, and pickled onion wrapped in a chewy-fluffy flatbread: savory, tangy, texturally complex. It’s never made much sense to me the way people say “you won’t even miss the meat” — why would you? — but I know that this matters to many, so, yeah, you absolutely won’t. It’s an incredible sandwich by any standards. (I can’t wait to go back and try the yuba shawarma hoagie and mushroom pita, for the sake of comparison.)

Advertisement

You might find also find pastitsio, moussaka, or one of my favorite dishes in the entire world: spanakopita, a turnover filled with kale and other local greens, along with lush, creamy almond cheese. It’s accompanied by a salad of white beans and tomato. The pastry isn’t as flaky as the traditional version, and the cheese mimics ricotta more than feta in texture and flavor. So it’s a little different, and it’s also delicious.

Advertisement

The mushroom pita at Littleburg. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Another influence that’s clear at Littleburg is the time Boswell spent at Oleana, where chef-owner Ana Sortun has always elevated vegetable cookery. Many of these dishes would be at home on the menu there, or at Sortun restaurants Sarma and Sofra. Crisp falafel patties are served over jeweled saffron rice with nuggets of tender summer squash, herb salad, and a preserved lemon tahini I want to dip everything in. Pide, the boat-shaped Turkish flatbread, comes with a filling of lentils and leeks, dolloped with creamy hazelnut sauce, smattered with chopped fresh herbs, and accompanied by a little dish of pickled vegetables for contrast: a must order. Everything is well spiced, well thought out. And there are fun flourishes, too, like zucchini tenders; a version of street corn made with tahini, Calabrian pepper, and sumac; garlic scape and za’atar flatbread; chocolate mousse with roasted local strawberries and candied sesame.

Advertisement

I think back to those kids on the floor with their greasy cheese pizza and I want to shout through the time-space continuum, “Help is on the way!” We would have swooned to sink our teeth into one of Littleburg’s glorious gyros. Anyway, we’re all kind of old now, and very uncool, with kids of our own. The future is here, and holy cats does the prognosis look grim sometimes, but we will keep eating our vegetables, and they will be delicious.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.