Recipe: For an easy dinner on the dog days of August, toss pasta salad with corn, tomatoes, and tuna

Serves 4

The last thing you feel like doing during the dog days of August is turn up the heat in the kitchen, which is where pasta salad as a main course comes in. This one combines small pasta shapes with corn, cherry tomatoes, tuna, and green beans to make a no-fuss summer dish. Add a good amount of basil, olive oil, and sherry vinegar to tie it all together. Tuna is the protein that turns the salad it into a satisfying meal. Corn, green beans, and pasta take turns in a large pot of boiling salted water. That's all the cooking involved. The veggies and pasta are tossed in a two-ingredient vinaigrette made with sherry vinegar, which has a subtle sweetness, and olive oil. Sometimes less is better. Let the vegetables shine in all their summer glory. Be choosy about the tuna. Find good tuna packed in olive oil in jars or cans. It's a little pricey, but the large succulent chunks of canned fish are well worth it and a vast improvement over water-packed tuna (save that for sandwiches). This salad is easy on the cook. Your time at the stove is under 20 minutes and you can pull off dinner without breaking a sweat.

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons olive oil 3 ears fresh corn, husked 8 ounces green beans, cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths 8 ounces short, stubby pasta such as conchiglie or lumache (shells), orecchiette, cavatappi, gomiti ½ pint cherry tomatoes, halved 2 jars (6 ounces each) tuna in olive oil, drained and flaked into large chunks Large handful fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the vegetables and pasta, whisk the vinegar with a large pinch each of salt and pepper until the salt dissolves. Gradually whisk in the oil.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the ears of corn to the water. When the water returns to a boil, remove the pot from the heat and cover with the lid. Let stand for 5 minutes. With tongs, transfer the corn to a plate to cool.

3. Return the water to a boil. Add the beans and cook for 4 minutes, or until they are tender but still have some bite. With a spider or a slotted spoon, scoop the beans into a colander and run them briefly under cold water until the beans are no longer hot. Drain well and shake the colander to remove excess water. Add the beans to the bowl of dressing. Toss to coat them.

4. Bring the pot of water to a boil again. Add the pasta. Cook for 7 to 8 minutes, or according to the package directions, or until the pasta is tender but still has some bite. Drain in a colander but do not rinse. Cool for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to separate the pasta.

5. Meanwhile, remove the corn from the cobs: Set an ear of corn on a cutting board and working from the wide to the narrow end, cut off 2 or 3 rows of kernels. Turn and cut off about 3 more rows. Continue in this way until all the kernels are off the cobs.

6. Add the corn to the beans with the tomatoes and pasta. Gently stir in the tuna and basil. Serve at room temperature, or refrigerate for several hours until ready to serve.

Sally Pasley Vargas