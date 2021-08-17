Recipe: Grilled steak and veggies wrapped in tortillas for fajitas is a fun summer meal

Makes 8 fajitas or enough to serves 4

Sliced grilled steak and vegetables wrapped in tortillas to make fajitas is a fun, hands-on summer meal. For the meat, you can use thick, tender (and expensive) steaks such as sirloin, strip, or rib-eye, or try thinner, chewier cuts that are easier on the budget such as skirt and flank. Any will work in this Tex-Mex grill, just shorten the cooking time for thinner cuts. Add tomato or tomatillo salsa and sliced avocado to the fixings, if you like.

1½ teaspoons kosher salt ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper 1 tablespoon chile powder 3 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano 1 teaspoon ground cumin 2 cloves garlic, very finely chopped 1 cup sour cream 1 large sweet onion, halved crosswise (to make 2 thick rounds) 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and halved 1 yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and halved 8 ounces portobello mushroom caps 1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil 2 thick sirloin or strip steaks or 1 flank steak (1 1/2 pounds total) Canola oil (for the grill) 8 medium or large flour tortillas 1 lime, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. In a small bowl, stir together the salt, black pepper, chile powder, 1 tablespoon of the oregano, cumin, and garlic. Remove 2 teaspoons of the spice mixture and stir it into the sour cream. Refrigerate the sour cream until serving.

2. On a large plate or shallow bowl, set the onion, red and yellow bell peppers, and portobellos. Sprinkle with the oil and 2 teaspoons of the spice mix.

3. Trim the sirloin or strip steaks of excess fat. Make a very shallow cross-hatch pattern on the flank to keep it from curling. Sprinkle the steaks with the remaining spice mix, rubbing it into the meat on both sides. Let the meat sit at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling.

4. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with canola or vegetable oil.

5. Place the vegetables on the grill. Cover with the lid and cook, turning occasionally, for 8 to 15 minutes, or until they are charred and softened. The mushrooms will take about 8 minutes; bell peppers and onions about 15 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to a cutting board.

6. Place the steaks on the grill. Cover the grill and cook for 5 minutes or until they are browned on the bottom. Turn, recover the grill, and cook for 4 to 6 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the steaks registers 135 degrees for medium rare or 145 degrees for medium. (Total meat grilling time is 9 to 11 minutes.) Transfer the steaks to a plate and let them rest for 10 minutes.

7. Reduce the grill heat to medium and let the temperature adjust for a few minutes.

8. Lay a sheet of foil on the counter and place the tortillas in a stack on the foil. Wrap up and set them on the grill. Heat the tortillas in the package, turning them a few minutes, for about 8 minutes.

9. Cut the peppers and mushrooms into 1/2-inch-wide strips. Cut the onion into wedges. Place the vegetables on a serving platter.

10. Transfer the steaks to the cutting board and slice them thinly against the grain. Place the steak on the vegetables. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons oregano. Serve with tortillas, sour cream, and lime.

Lisa Zwirn