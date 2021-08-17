Recipe: Skillet berry cobbler, a fluffy cake with plenty of jammy fruit, soars with ice cream

Serves 8

Skillet cobblers are an old-fashioned way to use up a surplus of fresh or frozen berries such as blueberries, strawberries, or blackberries. Mix and match with whatever you have on hand or what looks good in the market. Cobbler recipes vary from a biscuit-like topping to a moist, cake-like texture. Usually the berries go in the dish first with the biscuit or cake on top. In this version, which is made in a cast-iron skillet, the batter is loose and pourable, and goes into the pan on a layer of melted butter. Then the berries go on top. First they're tossed in flour to keep them from sinking to the bottom of the batter (but don't worry if they do). Set the skillet on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any overflowing juices. After baking, you get a fluffy cake with plenty of jammy berries. Like all cobblers, serve it warm or at room temperature, always with a scoop of ice cream.

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut up 1 cup flour 1 cup granulated sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder ⅛ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup buttermilk 3 cups berries (blueberries, strawberries, blackberries) tossed with 1 tablespoon flour 1 tablespoon demerara or coarse sugar Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, or another skillet with a heatproof handle, and a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment.

2. Set the skillet over medium heat. Add the butter, and let it melt. When the butter is liquid, remove the skillet from the heat.

3. In a bowl, whisk together the 1 cup flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the vanilla and buttermilk and whisk until blended.

4. Pour the batter into the pan and sprinkle the berries on the batter. Place the skillet on the baking sheet and transfer to the oven.

5. Bake the cobbler for 10 minutes. Sprinkle the top with demerara or coarse sugar and return the cobbler to the oven. Continue baking for 30 to 35 minutes more, or until the center is set. (Total baking time is 40 to 45 minutes.)

6. Remove the pan from the oven. Let the cobbler cool slightly or leave to cool to room temperature. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Serve with ice cream.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick