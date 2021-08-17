Zuzu’s Petals is a dessert and wine bar you can’t post about

Whisnant and MacLean both run shops in Somerville’s Bow Market — chocolate shop Gâté Comme Des Filles and local food grocery store Picnic & Pantry, respectively. Zuzu’s Petals, which opened in July, replacing the City Girl Café storefront , is the pair’s first venture into the restaurant world.

“They’re going to leave and they’re just going to be like, ‘That’s never happened to me,’” said Bobby MacLean, who runs the Inman Square hole-in-the-wall with his partner, Alexandra Whisnant. “We just put all of ourselves into this place.”

From the tiramisu made with Broadstreet coffee beans, to the scratchy Beatles album spinning on the record player, to the conversations that replace mindless cellphone scrolling, the owners of the new dessert and wine bar Zuzu’s Petals in Cambridge want their dining experience to be so memorable that it pops up in patrons’ dreams.

Zuzu's Petals owners Alexandra Whisnant and Bobby MacLean standing in front of their racks of wine and wall of Polaroid photos of family and friends. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

And worldly is an apt description. The cozy 19-seat space has high ceilings, blue tables and pink chairs, and eclectic artwork (and a display of Polaroids of family and friends) punctuating the walls. There’s also a no-cellphone policy to encourage conversation. “You don’t really feel like you’re in Boston, it feels more like you’re in like New York City or Europe,” said Whisnant, 38. “This is my dream bar. I’ve never been to a place like this.”

But the ambience is secondary to the decadent desserts, all of which are prepared by Whisnant — who studied French pastry in Paris and then worked at Chez Panisse in California — with local ingredients.

The clafoutis, a baked almond-tasting custard with fresh local blackberries, served at Zuzu's Petals, a new wine and dessert bar in Inman Square. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

There’s the French-style chocolate mousse, made with fresh cream infused with Tahitian vanilla beans, chilled overnight, topped with a dollop of unsweetened whipped cream, and served in a vintage teacup. For a fruitier treat, the clafoutis is a baked, nutty custard complete with local blackberries. The eggs in the tiramisu are from MacLean’s parents’ chicken coop, and the house-made ladyfingers are crafted with local organic flour.

But the pair’s connection to their ingredients doesn’t stop with the desserts. The four-cheese board uses jam from Vermont’s V Smiley Preserves, paprika nuts from Massachusetts Avenue’s Nüssli118°, and spicy salami from Vermont’s Babette’s Table. They originally discovered even the truffle chips at Formaggio Kitchen.

The chocolate mousse at Zuzu's Petals, a new wine and dessert bar in Inman Square, made with fresh cream infused with Tahitian vanilla beans, topped with unsweetened whipped cream and served in a vintage teacup. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“It is about curating the extra special thing that tastes so much better than everything else,” Whisnant said. “Usually more work has been put into it, so that’s what you’re tasting.”

Each dessert comes with a recommendation of wine, all served by the glass. MacLean’s favorite is the Lamoresca, with taste notes of what he described as red gummy bears. “[Whisnant] wouldn’t let any wines be served in here that didn’t either bring you to tears or bring you back to your childhood or just made a huge impact,” said MacLean, 35.

“You want them to be things that you can taste for weeks afterwards,” Whisnant said.

Sometimes the impact, however, has nothing to do with the wine. The intimate spot is often full, and the pair’s dream scenario is when a patron comes in solo and ends up staying late into the night, indulging in conversation with them or the other guests (and, just maybe, Whisnant or MacLean slip them an extra glass of vino or a dessert).

“We’re all kind of just hanging out and chatting,” Whisnant said. “It’s very French, I think, in that way.”

“It’s so tight in here the tables talk to each other,” MacLean added. “That helps the no cellphone thing.”

Oh, yes, the no cellphone thing. They gave up the devices themselves after their now-3-year-old daughter was born (they have landlines), and decided they wanted to institute the same screen-free environment for their restaurant.

“It’s just dehumanizing to try to serve someone who’s on a screen and ignoring you and not interacting with you,” Whisnant said. “Everyone should just be present and there together to enjoy the food.”

A group indulging in wine on Aug. 7 at Zuzu's Petals, a new wine and dessert bar in Inman Square. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

They rarely have to ask people to put their cellphones away — on the contrary, the policy has turned out to be a hit. “We’re resonating with a certain group of people,” MacLean said. “I think that’s why we’ve been so busy — because people come here to escape their phone.”

After several soft opening weekends, Zuzu’s Petals will be closed until its official grand opening on Sept. 17 as Whisnant and MacLean travel to Europe — to taste more wines, of course. Reservations are available after the official opening for most Wednesdays through Saturdays. In the fall, Whisnant and MacLean hope to open Zuzu’s outdoor patio, begin offering classes on cheese and wine, and host private parties.

In the meantime, if you’re still having trouble articulating the concept of the restaurant to whomever you hope to bring, the name “Zuzu’s Petals” is probably the most effective way of summing it up. It’s a reference to the 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in which the down-on-his-luck main character, George Bailey, is shown by a guardian angel what life would have been like had he never been born, and why it’s a better world with him in it.

“It sort of symbolizes what life is worth living for,” Whisnant said. “For a lot of people, it’s those moments when you’re with your friends and you’re enjoying the best glass of wine you’ve ever had and some amazing chocolate dessert. For some of us, that’s the pinnacle of existence.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com