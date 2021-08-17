Recipes: Four (almost) no-cook dishes that keep the heat out of the kitchen

Summer heat always is a good reason to step away from the stove, so we’ve gathered some of our favorite no-cook summer meals. In Peru, salt does the “cooking” for white fish ceviche, which we spice with serrano chili and fresh cilantro. A chilled tomato and bread soup from southern Spain includes toasted bread for a tastier, heartier take on gazpacho. High-quality canned tuna makes all the difference in a hearty Roman bean and artichoke salad. And a spicy, herbal dressing called rof punches up a simple avocado mango salad from Senegal.

Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio taught us that a balance of freshness, acidity, and spice makes for a good ceviche, that bracing mix of raw seafood, lime juice, chilies, and vegetables. We also learned that the fish is firmed, or “cooked,” by the salt, not the lime juice, which is why our acid doesn’t go in until the end of the process.

For our take on ceviche, sea bass, flounder, or any firm white fish will work, but make sure the fish is fresh and from a trusted grocer or fishmonger. Before cutting the fillets into cubes, remove any pinbones; we use tweezers.

In Peru, sweet potatoes and corn kernels are traditional ceviche accompaniments; we like sweet potato chips, which give both sweetness and crunch. For a milder ceviche, seed the serrano before mincing.

Add the lime juice just before serving, as the acid can soften the fish.

1½ pounds firm skinless white fish fillets, cut into ¼-inch cubes

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ cup lime juice (4 or 5 limes)

½ yellow bell pepper, cored and finely chopped

½ small red onion, minced

1 serrano chili, stemmed and minced

1 garlic clove, minced

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Ground white pepper

Sweet potato chips, to serve

In a large bowl, gently toss the fish with the salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes and up to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the lime juice, bell pepper, onion, chili, and garlic. Cover and refrigerate.

Add the lime juice mixture and the cilantro to the fish and stir to combine. Taste, then season with white pepper. Serve with sweet potato chips.

Andalusian Tomato and Bread Soup (Salmorejo) Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Andalusian Tomato and Bread Soup (Salmorejo)

Makes 4 servings

If peak-season perfectly ripe tomatoes are available, use them in this simple but richly flavored, no-cook chilled soup, a spin on gazpacho from Andalucia, in southern Spain. Campari or cocktail tomatoes also are a good choice, as they are dependably sweet year-round. Excellent results also require high-quality extra virgin olive oil.

Bread helps thicken the soup and gives it a creamy consistency; choose a crusty, country-style loaf with a relatively soft interior so the bread blends easily into the soup, but remember to remove the crust.

Before serving, be sure to taste the soup for seasoning after chilling. Chilling blunts flavor, so though the soup may have initially tasted fine, it may need more salt and pepper. To keep the soup cold for as long as possible at the table, refrigerate the serving bowls.

2 pounds ripe tomatoes (see headnote), cored

2½ ounces country-style white bread (see headnote), crust removed, torn into small pieces (about 1½ cups)

½ medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

1 medium garlic clove, smashed and peeled

1 teaspoon white sugar

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar, plus more to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

4 thin slices prosciutto (2 ounces), torn into pieces

4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered (optional)

¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

In a blender, combine the tomatoes, bread, bell pepper, garlic, sugar, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Blend on high until completely smooth and no bits of tomato skins remain, about 1 minute. With the blender running, gradually add ¾ cup oil. Transfer to a large bowl, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, 2 to 4 hours.

While the soup chills, in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil until shimmering. Add the prosciutto and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer the prosciutto to a paper towel-lined plate and let cool completely, then roughly chop; set aside.

Taste the soup and season again with salt and pepper. Ladle into chilled bowls. Top with the prosciutto, hard-cooked egg (if using), and parsley. Drizzle with additional oil and vinegar as desired.

Roman Bean and Artichoke Salad With Olive Oil Tuna

Makes 4 servings

For this Italian-inspired bean salad, look for good-quality tuna packed in olive oil. Its texture is silkier than tuna packed in water. A couple of our favorite brands are Genova and Wild Planet. If you like, serve with thick slices of rustic bread that have been toasted or grilled, then rubbed with garlic.

2 15½-ounce cans Roman beans or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 cup drained marinated artichoke hearts, cut into 1-inch chunks

½ cup drained pepperoncini, sliced into thin rings, or roasted red peppers, thinly sliced, or both

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

5-ounce can olive oil-packed tuna, drained

1 cup lightly packed fresh basil or baby arugula or a combination

Soft- or hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped or cut into wedges, optional

In a large microwave-safe bowl, toss the beans with 1 teaspoon salt. Cover and microwave on high until hot, 1½ to 2 minutes. Immediately add the artichokes, pepperoncini and/or roasted red peppers, vinegar, and oil; toss, then season with salt and pepper. Cool to room temperature, stirring once or twice. Stir in the tuna and basil and/or arugula. Garnish with the eggs, if using.

Senegalese Avocado and Mango Salad With Rof. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Senegalese Avocado and Mango Salad With Rof

Makes 4 servings

This spicy yet refreshing salad — adapted from a recipe in Pierre Thiam’s cookbook Yolele! — is a refreshing combination of sweet, sour, spicy, and herbal flavors. We learned this while traveling to Dakar with Thiam. Rof is a Senegalese mixture of parsley, scallions, chilies, and garlic. It’s worth seeking out roasted peanut oil for the dressing, as it adds deep, nutty notes and a rich aroma, but regular peanut oil or extra virgin olive oil work, too.

To prevent browning, wait to prep the avocados until you’re ready to assemble the salad. If you have flaky sea salt, use instead of kosher salt for sprinkling on the mangoes and avocados; the crunch adds dimension to the dish.

2 cups lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley

4 scallions, roughly chopped

2 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

1 habanero chili, stemmed and seeded

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus ¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup roasted peanut oil

2 14- to 16-ounce ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced

2 ripe avocados

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

In a food processor, combine the parsley, scallions, garlic, habanero, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Process until finely chopped, about 1 minute, scraping the bowl as needed. Add the lime zest and juice and the roasted peanut oil, then process until smooth, about 30 seconds.

In a medium bowl, combine the mango slices with 3 tablespoons of the rof dressing and gently toss. Marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Lay the mango slices on a serving platter; do not wash the bowl. Halve, pit, peel, and thinly slice the avocados. Arrange the avocados on top of the mangoes. Sprinkle lightly with salt and drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the remaining rof dressing.

In the same bowl used for the mangoes, toss together the tomatoes and 1 tablespoon of the remaining rof dressing. Scatter the mixture over the mangoes and avocados. Serve with the remaining dressing on the side.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.