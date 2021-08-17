15-year-old boy pulled from Amesbury pool

Firefighters responded to 5 Christopher Way at 3:27 p.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious teen pulled from a swimming pool, Berkenbush said in a statement. When they arrived, the boy was “conscious and alert,” he said.

A 15-year-old boy was pulled unconscious from a backyard pool in Amesbury Tuesday afternoon but was quickly revived, Fire Chief Kenneth E. Berkebush said.

A person at the pool administered CPR to the boy while first responders were on their way. He regained consciousness after 30 seconds, the statement said. The boy had been swimming in the pool with friends when he was seen lying face down in the water.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, the statement said.

The close call is the latest in a series of water-related incidents in Massachusetts this summer. On July 27, a 95-year-old man drowned in Ipswich. A Globe review found 54 drownings and near fatalities from January to early July.





