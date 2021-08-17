Art exhibits on Cape Ann, and Scoopapalooza in Natick

“The landscape of Cape Ann is defined by granite and water,” said Oliver Barker, museum director. “For many residents, one of their earliest memories is where they first learned to swim, and we are excited to engage this community and showcase their stories through this exhibit.”

The Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester is hosting a new interactive exhibit to celebrate the local love of swimming. “Learning to Swim” pairs artwork and photographs of local swimming spots from the museum’s collection with an interactive map from the museum’s teen council for visitors to share their memories of swimming and where they learning how to do it. The exhibit is in the Cape Ann Museum Green’s Janet & Willian Ellery James Center at 13 Poplar St., and runs through Sept. 12. Admission is free, though advance registration at capeannmuseum.org/visit is recommended.

The Folly Cove Fine Art gallery in Rockport is hosting the “Old Masters of Cape Ann Exhibition.” Artists featured in the exhibit include Emile Albert Gruppé (Gloucester, 1896-1978); marine painter Anthony Thieme (Greenwich, Conn., 1888-1954), Aldro Thompson Hibbard (Rockport, 1886-1972), and Paul Strisik (Rockport, 1918-1998). Their works, which are for sale, reflect how the area has changed over the years. The gallery at 41 Main St. is open to the public until Aug. 31 Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. More information is available at follycovefineart.com.

WEST

The Charles River Rotary Club in Natick is hosting its eighth annual all-you-can-eat Scoopapalooza Ice Cream Festival on Aug. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. on Natick Common. Tickets to the event celebrating the quintessential summer cool-down treat are $6. Proceeds support the Charles River Rotary Club’s youth scholarships, the Natick food pantry, and other local causes. Those interested in volunteering or sponsoring the event can visit crrclub.org for more information.

SOUTH

Documentary photographer Melinda Reyes’ work will be featured in an exhibit in Bridgwater. “Inside the Walls: An Intimate Look at the Elderly During COVID-19” dives into her life as a psychiatric clinician during the pandemic. The exhibit runs through Aug. 31 at the Bridgewater Public Library in the Flora T. Little Art Gallery,15 South St.

“Watching the lives of our most vulnerable population take a drastic turn compelled me to share the truths I saw and experienced since the onset of the pandemic,” the artist said in a statement.

The final installment of the Satuit Band’s summer series under conductor Charlie Shaffer’s direction will be on Aug. 27. The program on Hull’s Nantasket Beach will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include marches, show tunes, and classical arrangements. Seating is available at the venue, but attendees are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.The band also will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Scituate Harbor Bandstand. Concerts are free. Visit www.satuitband.com.

