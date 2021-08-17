fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston firefighters battle two-alarm blaze as car catches fire in parking garage

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated August 17, 2021, 29 minutes ago
A car parked in a garage caught fire Tuesday morning.
Boston Fire Department

A car burst into flames in a parking garage near Brigham and Women’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm blaze broke out in a car that was on a below ground floor of the garage at 60 Fenwood Rd., Boston fire tweeted. It has since been extinguished.

A light haze could be seen blanketing the air at the entrance to the garage.

“Car fire is out & companies checking all other vehicles to be sure no one in vehicles or in need of EMS from smoke,” one tweet reads.

No other information was immediately available.

