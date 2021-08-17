Boston firefighters battle two-alarm blaze as car catches fire in parking garage

The two-alarm blaze broke out in a car that was on a below ground floor of the garage at 60 Fenwood Rd., Boston fire tweeted. It has since been extinguished.

A car burst into flames in a parking garage near Brigham and Women’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

A light haze could be seen blanketing the air at the entrance to the garage.

“Car fire is out & companies checking all other vehicles to be sure no one in vehicles or in need of EMS from smoke,” one tweet reads.

No other information was immediately available.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.