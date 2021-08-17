Cardinal O’Malley makes appeal for donations to Haiti relief funds

Cardinal Seán O’Malley asked parishioners in Boston Tuesday to earmark donations over the next two weeks for relief funds in Haiti, as the region reels from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that has so far killed at least 1,419 people, injured more than 6,000, and left thousands of others displaced.

“Desperation grows by the hour with the disruption in communications as well as basic services such as water, sanitation, and medical supplies,” wrote O’Malley in a statement. “Our parishioners have long answered the call when natural disasters have struck in other parts of the world. The Haitian people need us now.”

A collection taken the weekends of Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 will go to Catholic Relief Services, the overseas relief and development agency for the church that has staff in impacted areas. The agency is deploying teams equipped with clean water, sanitation equipment, shelter, and emergency supplies, according to the statement.