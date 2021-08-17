Cardinal O’Malley makes appeal for donations to Haiti relief funds

Cardinal Seán O’Malley asked parishioners in Boston Tuesday to earmark donations over the next two weeks for relief funds in Haiti, as the region reels from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that has so far killed at least 1,419 people, injured more than 6,000, and left thousands of others displaced.
“Desperation grows by the hour with the disruption in communications as well as basic services such as water, sanitation, and medical supplies,” wrote O’Malley in a statement. “Our parishioners have long answered the call when natural disasters have struck in other parts of the world. The Haitian people need us now.”
A collection taken the weekends of Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 will go to Catholic Relief Services, the overseas relief and development agency for the church that has staff in impacted areas. The agency is deploying teams equipped with clean water, sanitation equipment, shelter, and emergency supplies, according to the statement.
Those that wish to donate should address checks to their parish and write “Haiti Earthquake Relief” in the memo.
Parishioners in Boston donated more than $2 million to relief funds in Haiti in 2010, the statement said, in response to the 7.0-magnitude quake that left 300,000 dead and from which the country has still not recovered.
“The parishes of the Archdiocese of Boston have consistently stepped forward during times of natural disasters to assist our brothers and sisters in other parts of the world,” the statement reads.
Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe reports was used.
