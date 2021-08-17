Chelsea man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for raping and robbing woman during home invasion

In a statement, Rollins’s office said the defendant, Edwin Castro, 32, was convicted Aug. 10 in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of home invasion, assault with intent to rape, armed assault with intent to rob, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and indecent assault and battery. Judge Janet Sanders sentenced Castro on Monday to serve 20 to 24 years in prison followed by five years of probation, according to the statement.

A Chelsea man who served time for raping a woman in 2005 was sentenced Monday to serve at least 20 years in state prison for sexually assaulting another victim during a 2018 home invasion, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said.

“We will always fight to protecting our community from individuals like Mr. Castro, who has proven repeatedly that he is a serious threat to the safety of women in Suffolk County,” Rollins said. “It is Mr. Castro’s violent, sexual actions that got him where he is today.”

The statement said Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum, over three days of trial testimony, presented jurors with evidence showing Castro exited his Broadway residence and entered a multi-family home across the street around 7 a.m. on October 12, 2018.

When a woman who lived in that building opened her door to leave for work, she encountered Castro wearing a ski mask and holding a knife, that statement said, adding that he forced her into her apartment at knifepoint, demanded money and sexually assaulted her.

The woman repeatedly cried for help during the attack, officials said, and Castro fled back to his home as she continued to resist. A neighbor heard her screams and called 911.

The circumstances of his earlier rape case from 2005 were eerily similar. He’d been indicted as a youthful offender in that case on charges of breaking and entering, armed robbery and rape.

In that 2005 matter, Rollins’s office said, Castro, then 16, was ultimately sentenced to six to eight years in prison. Like the 2018 case, Castro in the 2005 attack targeted his victim during an early-morning home invasion while masked and brandishing a knife, and the woman lived just yards from Castro’s residence at the time.

“This individual preyed on women in the community he called home,” Rollins said Tuesday. “We as women have every right to be safe in our homes, in our neighborhoods and out in any community.”

Christopher M. Kenney, a lawyer for Castro, had recommended a 6-to-8-year sentence for his client in court papers, writing that Castro suffers from mental health issues as well as a “significant” addiction to heroin.

Castro, the father of a 6-year-old, “served a significant youthful offender sentence,” Kenney wrote. “He never fully acclimated to society. He was not provided with resources. He had no real education or employment prospects. 20 years in state prison will not rehabilitate Mr. Castro.”

