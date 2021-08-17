Closing arguments made in trial of man charged with killing Yarmouth police sergeant

Latanowich allegedly shot and killed Gannon and wounded Gannon’s K9 partner, Nero, as Barnstable, Yarmouth officers and a State Police trooper moved to arrest him on an outstanding probation warrant on April 18, 2018, while he was inside a home on Blueberry Lane in Marston Mills. He has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.

Thomas A. Latanowich was defending himself against a killer linked to his own drug dealing when he fatally shot Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018, his lawyer said in closing arguments Tuesday, a statement that a prosecutor dismissed as a “manufactured falsehood” during Latanowich’s murder trial Tuesday.

Latanowich, 32, took the stand in Barnstable Superior Court on Monday and told jurors he was dealing drugs and was fearful he would be killed after someone fired two shots at him in Somerville, leading him to relocate to Cape Cod in hopes of throwing his antagonist off his trail.

His defense lawyer, Joseph Krowski Jr. seized on that fear in his closing, telling jurors Tuesday that his client had broken out in a rash and started to pull the hair out of his head from anxiety. On the day Gannon was killed, Krowksi said, Latanowich hid in the attic of the home covered with fiberglass insulation fearing it was a killer and never knowing it was police.

“Thomas Latanowich didn’t arm himself with a gun so he could shoot police,” Krowski said. “His state of mind is that the people who were going to kill him are there.”

Krowski argued that law enforcement on the scene never announced themselves as police during the search of the home, and that after Gannon was killed engaged in a “coverup” of how they failed to follow standard police procedure, resulting in the death of a fellow member of law enforcement.

Krowski urged jurors to acquit Latanowich whom he said is wrongly facing life imprisonment following a corrupt investigation during which some $25,000 in cash disappeared, responding officers never wrote a single report, and they gave statements to investigators only in the presence of union or municipal lawyers.

But Cape and Islands First Assistant District Attorney Brian S. Glenny told jurors the evidence shows Latanowich clearly knew police were in and around the house, and that the 32-year-old Somerville man with ties to Cape Cod made the conscious choice to open fire on police.

Glenny cited text messages Latanowich sent friends a few minutes before Gannon was shot around 3:30 p.m. that day. “ ‘I think this is it. They got it surrounded...I might be getting locked up,’ ’' Latanowich wrote, according to testimony.

“Use your common sense,’' Glenny told jurors. “Who other than police are going to lock someone up?”

Glenny told jurors that Latanowich, whose trial was delayed by COVID-19 postponement of trials, spent the past 40 months concocting “manufactured falsehoods” that he then told on the witness stand.

Among those, Glenny said, was Latanowich’s testimony that he did not hear police announce they were in the house looking to arrest him or that he was not thinking straight due to dehydration and anxiety that he was going die.

After Gannon was shot, Glenny noted, Latanowich watched a YouTube video on how to disassemble the pistol he used to shoot Gannon and the dog, hide the pieces of the gun around the house, flush cocaine and ammunition down the toilet, and secret thousands of dollars in cash inside the walls of the home.

Moreover, Glenny said, before destroying his cellphone, Latanowich took a video of himself “sitting in Officer Gannon’s blood, still holding the gun in his hand...You have been presented with a chain of compelling and overwhelming proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that Latanowich was guilty.

However, Glenny did not specify what crime jurors should convict him of. Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke was instructing jurors Tuesday afternoon and is expected to give them five options - not guilty, first degree murder, second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and finally involuntary manslaughter.

Locke was instructing jurors on the law Tuesday afternoon with deliberations expected to follow.





