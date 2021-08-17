East Providence clerk says city won’t accommodate her dyslexia

Burnett said she wanted one accommodation for her dyslexia: She asked the administration to use a new form that would help better organize Mayor Bob DaSilva’s communications for the City Council.

“I know you could all vote me out and I know I can be out of a job and I get that,” Samantha Burnett told the council members during a public meeting. “But I want a change, and I’m willing to risk my own job trying.”

The East Providence city clerk, in a tearful speech before the City Council Tuesday night, said the mayor and administration were refusing to accommodate her dyslexia, raising the specter of both retaliation and a lawsuit over it.

The administration didn’t believe the change was necessary, Burnett said, and refused to go along with it.

Burnett asked for the accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but the city requested that she get an independent medical evaluation, even though her own physician of a decade had already provided an accommodation request, she said. It’s their right to request an evaluation, she said, but they don’t have it do it, she said. And it was “excessive,” would cost money, and might not be evenly applied in every case. Another city employee was able to get accommodations under the ADA, including a modified work schedule, but she was not, she said.

“It … should not be about settling a score,” Burnett said.

Burnett did not elaborate on what score she believes anyone might be trying to settle.

She is now on a medical leave of absence and is considering next steps, including possible legal action, she said. Leah Stoddard, the deputy clerk, was filling in for Burnett Tuesday night at the meeting, according to the council agenda. Burnett is usually up at the dais with them.

“I don’t have (legal) representation,” Burnett told the council. “I imagine soon I will.”

Burnett also hinted that other people may be in similar situations.

Her role is a unique one in East Providence. She is appointed by the council and her most visible role is at their meetings. But she’s also an administration department head, a city attorney said Tuesday night. That, she said, is putting her in a difficult position, with her putative bosses — the council — unable to help her because they’re barred from getting involved in personnel matters.

Napoleon Gonsalves, the city’s director of administration, was clearly eager to respond and got out of his chair to do so, but the council members — some of whom cited the possible legal action — did not let him.

But Dylan Conley, the assistant city solicitor, said he’d look into the situation. He also added that asking for independent medical evaluations was routine. And, he said, there are no employees in East Providence vulnerable to retaliation.

“There are very well documented processes and procedures for these sorts of applications,” Conley said. “To the extent they’re not followed correctly, I welcome any and all documentation and evidence, and we will review it and make sure all the processes that must be followed by law are followed by law. I have no evidence to the contrary as I sit here this evening.”

Burnett lives in the Rumford section of East Providence. She said she had brought important changes to the city of East Providence in the past two years, including digitizing access.

Councilman Ricardo Mourato said it was “ridiculous” that the administration wasn’t simply going along with the form Burnett had requested.

“The request of this simple form should be just that,” Mourato said. “Utilize it. It’s that simple.”

Patricia Resende, a spokeswoman for the DaSilva administration, said in a written statement: “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.