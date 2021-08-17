Family escapes fire that damages home, garage, and vehicles in Falmouth

“When we got there the garage was fully involved and pretty much collapsing,” Thrasher said in a telephone interview. “The deck was on fire....we had fire going into the house.”

The call came in at 1:05 a.m. for a fully involved garage fire at 27 Massasoit St., according to Deputy Fire Chief Scott J. Thrasher.

Firefighters in Falmouth battled a two-alarm fire that started in a garage early Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles were damaged and the garage was a total loss, he said.

A family of four — a mother, father, and two children — was able to escape and make it out of the home safely. There were no injuries, he said.

Advertisement

The fire also spread to a neighboring property and damaged a boat and shed at 33 Massasoit St., he said.

There were reports of explosions during the fire, which may have been propane tanks exploding or tires popping, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“It does not appear to be suspicious,” he said.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.