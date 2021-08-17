Governor Baker criticizes ‘catastrophe’ in Afghanistan, suggests Mass. will accept Afghan refugees

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday denounced what he called the “mismanagement” that led to the chaos in Afghanistan amid the United States’ withdrawal, saying the situation was a “catastrophe” after the Taliban takeover of Kabul left many fearing for their lives.
“The mismanagement that led to the catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan has needlessly endangered Americans and our allies,” Baker said in a tweet. “I am deeply thankful for the men and women who have fought to protect the homeland and pray for the safety of all of those now serving.”
In a follow up tweet, Baker also indicated that Massachusetts would accept Afghan refugees. US forces are in the process of evacuating Afghans who aided the US government during the 20-year war.
“Massachusetts is ready to assist Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America,” he said.
Afghanistan has plunged into chaos in recent days after its government collapsed, the president fled the country, and the Taliban took control of its capital city. Afghans attempting to flee Kabul flooded its airport on Monday, leaving at least seven people dead in the chaos, including some who plunged to their deaths after clinging to a US military jet as it took off.
Baker’s statement comes after President Biden on Monday said in a speech that he stood by the decision to withdraw US troops from the country and blamed the collapse of the government on the refusal of the country’s military to fight amid the Taliban advance.
Massachusetts has offered to assist fleeing refugees in the past. In 2014, former governor Deval Patrick said in an emotional speech that the state would provide temporary shelter for up to 1,000 children who crossed the US-Mexico border, submitting two locations in the state for federal approval, though they ultimately weren’t needed.
