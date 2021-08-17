Governor Baker criticizes ‘catastrophe’ in Afghanistan, suggests Mass. will accept Afghan refugees

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday denounced what he called the “mismanagement” that led to the chaos in Afghanistan amid the United States’ withdrawal, saying the situation was a “catastrophe” after the Taliban takeover of Kabul left many fearing for their lives.

“The mismanagement that led to the catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan has needlessly endangered Americans and our allies,” Baker said in a tweet. “I am deeply thankful for the men and women who have fought to protect the homeland and pray for the safety of all of those now serving.”

In a follow up tweet, Baker also indicated that Massachusetts would accept Afghan refugees. US forces are in the process of evacuating Afghans who aided the US government during the 20-year war.