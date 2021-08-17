Grant will help Medford improve Haines Square traffic

Medford is expediting plans for traffic safety improvements in Haines Square after the state Department of Transportation awarded $400,000 for the project.

The grant, announced by Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, will allow the city to move forward with the upgrades earlier than anticipated, with construction now targeted to begin in the spring or summer of 2022.

The project, first discussed in 2016, calls for measures to enhance the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists at the busy intersection of Spring and Salem streets. The city has made the improvements a priority in particular because of a past history of accidents involving pedestrians at the location.